Tua Tagovailoa Signs Contract with Miami Dolphins

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially a Miami Dolphin, signing his rookie contract on Monday.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Tagovailoa's contract is a four-year, $30 million deal. The Dolphins also have the right to a fifth-year option.

The deal also reportedly contains a $19.6 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

Regarding the fifth-year option, the Dolphins reserve the right to exercise it as long as it is carried out before the end of Tagovailoa's third season in Miami. The option is under the NFL's new collective-bargaining agreement.

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa as the No. 5-overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft last month. Despite many doubting Tagovailoa's durability, the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa as their first pick.

The news comes just one day after Mother's Day in which Tagovailoa gifted his mother with a new SUV:

It should be noted that Ryan Fitzpatrick is still on the Miami Dolphins and started for the team last season. Should Tagovailoa not be ready for the team's season-opener on Sept. 13 against the New England Patriots, Fitzpatrick would continue to assume the role of starting quarterback.

That being said, fans shouldn't have to wait long before Tagovailoa takes the reins as the new face of the team.