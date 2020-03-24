Tua Tagovailoa Shares Videos of Throwing, Footwork Drills

A few days after video of former University Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing while working out Nashville, he gave fans and NFL teams a much better look at his progress.

Monday evening, Tagovailoa posted a video on Twitter (@Tuaamann) and even more on Instagram showing the quarterback throwing and going through footwork drills.

They include him dropping back, rolling out and throwing on the run.

Tagovailoa didn't appear to be limited at all.

The caption on both was "Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again."

Last Thursday, National Playmakers Academy posted two tweets including video of Tagovailoa, and his younger brother Taulia, throwing footballs to various receivers during organized passing drills in Nashville.

Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture against Mississippi State on Nov. 16, and had surgery two days later in Houston.

He was cleared for all football activities earlier this month.

The videos were posted exactly one month prior to the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, where Tagovailoa is expected to be a top-five pick.

He wasn't able to participate in any drills at the NFL Combine, and the NFL has shut down all travel, team pro days and individual workers due to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Two of the first people to comment on the social media posts were former teammates. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said "That man is back," while linebacker Dylan Moses wasn't as reserved with “HES BACKKKKK.”

Ironically, Alabama was set to return to practice following spring break on Monday. While the team is in shutdown mode, Tagovailoa is again turning heads on a football field.