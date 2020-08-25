SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

UA System Reports Updated COVID-19 Case Counts

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama released updated coronavirus numbers on Monday evening following a weekend of testing that saw a small spike in cases in the UA student body.

According to the numbers, a total of 531 new COVID-19 cases between students, faculty and staff have appeared since classes began on campus last Wednesday.

The new case numbers do not include the original entry testing of 29,938 conducted before students returned last week.

"The cumulative figure includes positive tests on UA System campuses identified through sentinel testing, point of care testing in campus health centers, and self-reported tests from private providers," the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard reads. "Entry testing is not included in this calculation."

Combined with the original 310 student-entry cases that were positives prior to classes beginning, the new known total is 841 total cases.

Numbers from both the University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Alabama at Huntsville were also released, with 27 total new cases being reported at UAB and eight at UAH.

UA previously announced that of the initial re-entry testing of the student body, less than one percent of those tested received positive results. However, the updated numbers on UA's dashboard show that the initial number of cases was 1.04 percent.

Earlier on Monday morning, Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox held a joint press conference with UA president Dr. Stuart R. Bell. At the press conference, Maddox announced two executive orders that closed bars in the city for the next two weeks and put a stop to bar services at restaurants for the same period.

The orders, combined with strict social distancing guidelines enforced by both UAPD and Tuscaloosa Police, are aimed at helping to reduce the spread and ensure student and faculty safety.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tuscaloosa Mayor Issues Executive Orders Closing Bars

Bars will remain closed for two weeks beginning 5 p.m. CT on Monday

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

There's More to Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Than Most Realize

All Things CW looks the toughness of Mac Jones, the search for a star on defense and how Alabama will be more of a veteran team than expected

Christopher Walsh

2020 Alabama Football Schedule and Future Opponents

Alabama to face some of the biggest-name programs in college football as it ramped up its schedule with home-and-home games

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Nick Saban: Coaching Continuity has been Crucial For This Year's Crimson Tide

Alabama coach has high praise for returning coaching staff, former Crimson Tide player Freddie Roach as defensive line coach

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Sits at No. 3 in AP Preseason Top 25

Alabama will be outside of the top two teams in both polls for the first time since 2015

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99

According to Sports Illustrated All-American, Tommy Brockermeyer is the Crimson Tide highest-rated pledge at No. 5

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Corner: Here We Go Again ...

Another season, another blanket additional eligibility by the NCAA with no regards to the potential financial issues

Joey Blackwell

College Football Playoff Committee Announces Dates For Rankings Throughout 2020-2021 Season

Starting on Nov. 17, the committee will announce its weekly playoff rankings for five straight weeks leading up to Dec. 20, when the final ranking is unveiled

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Practice Report: Alabama Football Drills in Full Pads for First Time in 2020

Crimson Tide football team starts prepping for first full scrimmage of fall camp

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban: "This is about the Players"

The Alabama football coach approves of the executive orders put into place by Tuscaloosa to combat the spread of COVID-19

Joey Blackwell