UA System Reports Updated COVID-19 Case Counts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama released updated coronavirus numbers on Monday evening following a weekend of testing that saw a small spike in cases in the UA student body.

According to the numbers, a total of 531 new COVID-19 cases between students, faculty and staff have appeared since classes began on campus last Wednesday.

The new case numbers do not include the original entry testing of 29,938 conducted before students returned last week.

"The cumulative figure includes positive tests on UA System campuses identified through sentinel testing, point of care testing in campus health centers, and self-reported tests from private providers," the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard reads. "Entry testing is not included in this calculation."

Combined with the original 310 student-entry cases that were positives prior to classes beginning, the new known total is 841 total cases.

Numbers from both the University of Alabama at Birmingham and University of Alabama at Huntsville were also released, with 27 total new cases being reported at UAB and eight at UAH.

UA previously announced that of the initial re-entry testing of the student body, less than one percent of those tested received positive results. However, the updated numbers on UA's dashboard show that the initial number of cases was 1.04 percent.

Earlier on Monday morning, Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox held a joint press conference with UA president Dr. Stuart R. Bell. At the press conference, Maddox announced two executive orders that closed bars in the city for the next two weeks and put a stop to bar services at restaurants for the same period.

The orders, combined with strict social distancing guidelines enforced by both UAPD and Tuscaloosa Police, are aimed at helping to reduce the spread and ensure student and faculty safety.