University of Alabama Reports Another Sharp Decrease in Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Christopher Walsh

On the eve of its 2020 football season kicking off, the University of Alabama announced the third straight sharp decline in confirmed coronavirus cases on the Tuscaloosa campus. 

The school had just 48 positive tests during the week of Sept. 18-24.

Alabama had reported a major decrease during the previous three weeks, going from 846 to 294 and 119 on Sept. 17. Student testing numbers dropped 60 percent.

Meanwhile, things appear to be looking up with the football team, which tests payers daily, as well.

Alabama opens its 2020 season Saturday at Missouri (6 p.m., ESPN).

“We haven’t had a lot of positive tests lately, knock on wood,” Nick Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. “We don’t have a lot of guys out for the game.”

Traveling teams are only allowed to bring 70 athletes on the road, requiring Alabama to make some changes in how it approaches trips. 

Earlier in the week the coach commented that he also had to figure out what kind of mask to use on the sideline. 

“I may do a little research in the next couple days and see if there is something better to do," he said on Monday. "I think especially when you’re talking to somebody from a distance, it’s natural to want to pull it down so can -- not yell at them but yell to them whatever it is the point you’re trying to make. I think it will be a challenge, but I also think it’s important for everybody to respect what we’re trying to do so that we can play safely.”

Alabama will host Texas A&M in its home opener athletes at renovated Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday.

University of Alabama Confirmed Cases

Sept. 24: 48 new cases; 2,509 total

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 721

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

