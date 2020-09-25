Hey Coach with Nick Saban Radio Show Live Updates as Crimson Tide Gear Up For Missouri

With the return of SEC football, comes the return of Hey Coach with Nick Saban.

The University of Alabama football coach's staple radio show is back on Thursday evening with Crimson Tide baseball coach Brad Bohannon kicking things off with host Eli Gold.

Saban is expected to be on air at 7 p.m (CT) joined by Gold and special media guest, ESPN's Todd Blackledge, who will be the color commentator for Alabama's game against Missouri on Saturday night.

Gold will be broadcasting live from Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa, while the coaches and Blackledge with join the show via Zoom.

Live updates

Bohannon says this is the most confident he has with the roster entering fall ball. Notes that the losses of Tyler Gentry and Brett Auerbach will be tough to overcome, but feels like the experience is there this year and won't have to 'force' young players into difficult situations.

"I wouldn't trade Sam Praytor for any catcher in America," Bohannon said. He also stated that he looks like one of the best players in all of college baseball.

"80-90 percent of the roster is noticably better than it was six months ago." Good news for Crimson Tide fans as the team was 16-1 before the season was shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saban has now joined the show along with Blackledge and is curious to know from a broadcaster's perspective how teams have adjusted to game-like situations with the different preseason practices and such.

The experienced players have handled the pandemic a lot better the younger players according to Saban. Says experience will be key this season.

Because of the daily testing, contact tracing has not been a huge issue for the Crimson Tide.

"I'm ready to play. It's time to play and see what we have." - Saban

He also noted that there have not been many positive COVID-19 tests recently. "Knock on wood."

Saban says the coaching staff has made its travel squad list and, in addition, made a supplementary list of players who will travel if a positive test occurs on Friday. He reiterates how important it is for younger players to be ready at any moment.

Each freshman is talented enough to play early according to Saban, but the difference is each of their learning curves. Newcomers, linebacker Will Anderson and safety Malachi Moore are slated to start against the Tigers.

The message to Mack Jones throughout fall camp has been "look forward, not over your shoulder." Saban, again, is very complimentary of the job he has done leading up to the season.

Saban expressed his disappointment that the NCAA moved the recruiting dead period until Jan. 1, 2021, but has gotten use to and adjusting nicely to the virtual aspect of it.

