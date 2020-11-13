SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

University of Alabama System Sees Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Tyler Martin

As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the University of Alabama system is no different. 

In total, there were 28 more new cases from last week across all three of the system's campuses, going from 131 to 159 among students in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, and Birmingham. 

However, there was a significant decline among the cases within the faculty, declining from 54 to 38 in the last week according to the system's COVID-19 dashboard.

In regards to the Tuscaloosa campus, 21 cases were added this week bringing the total number of cases since mid-August to 2,877.

The sentinel testing among all three campuses is still reporting a positivity percentage rate of less than one percent and occupancy of isolation housing at the schools remains minimal.  

“While we are encouraged that the number of new cases throughout our System remains low, it is critically important that everyone remains diligent with masking, social distancing and symptom tracking,” UA System spokeswoman Kellee Reinhart said in a press release. “We cannot let down our guard as our campuses begin the last two weeks of in-person instruction.

“We are grateful for the countless sacrifices our students, faculty and staff are making during this historic pandemic and for the front-line work of health care providers in our System hospitals and clinics."

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Nov. 12: 77 (new cases), 2,877 (total cases)

Nov. 5: 56: 2,800

Oct. 29: 64, 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2,680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158; 158

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Linebacker Kevin Harris II Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt freshman never appeared in a game for the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

SEC Adds New Scheduling Policy for Reminder of 2020 Season

Instead of sitting idle, Southeastern Conference squads who have a game affected by COVID-19 can replace those contests with already scheduled opponents

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Sandbags to Stealing Bags: How Alabama Baseball Overcame a Gym-Less Society during the Pandemic

Coach Brad Bohannon and strength coach Brett Price had a lot of work on their hands after the Crimson Tide athletes were sent home prematurely following the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Debut Will Be Emotional For Jahvon Quinerly: "I Want To Put On a Show"

After a year of waiting, Jahvon Quinerly is ready to showcase his ability and become the next great Crimson Tide point guard, joining the likes of Collin Sexton and Kira Lewis Jr.

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

30 Alabama Athletics Graduates Honored with 2020 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award

The Crimson Tide’s tally includes 2020 graduates from 12 different teams

UA_Athletics

Alabama Women’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 Schedule

The Crimson Tide tips off the season on November 25 against Samford

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tikes: Can I get an Amen Corner?

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Softball Adds Six During Fall Signing Period

The six signed their national letters of intent to join the Crimson Tide for the 2022 season

UA_Athletics

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Commits Take Center Stage in Various Playoff Matchups

Ga'Quincy McKinstry highlights the 2021 Crimson Tide pledges across the country in playoff action on Friday night

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 10: Tua Tagovailoa

Everything you need for Week 10 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh