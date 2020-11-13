University of Alabama System Sees Rise in Coronavirus Cases

As new COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the University of Alabama system is no different.

In total, there were 28 more new cases from last week across all three of the system's campuses, going from 131 to 159 among students in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, and Birmingham.

However, there was a significant decline among the cases within the faculty, declining from 54 to 38 in the last week according to the system's COVID-19 dashboard.

In regards to the Tuscaloosa campus, 21 cases were added this week bringing the total number of cases since mid-August to 2,877.

The sentinel testing among all three campuses is still reporting a positivity percentage rate of less than one percent and occupancy of isolation housing at the schools remains minimal.

“While we are encouraged that the number of new cases throughout our System remains low, it is critically important that everyone remains diligent with masking, social distancing and symptom tracking,” UA System spokeswoman Kellee Reinhart said in a press release. “We cannot let down our guard as our campuses begin the last two weeks of in-person instruction.

“We are grateful for the countless sacrifices our students, faculty and staff are making during this historic pandemic and for the front-line work of health care providers in our System hospitals and clinics."

University of Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Nov. 12: 77 (new cases), 2,877 (total cases)

Nov. 5: 56: 2,800

Oct. 29: 64, 2,744

Oct. 22: 68; 2,680

Oct. 15: 34; 2,612

Oct. 8: 45; 2,578

Oct. 1: 24; 2, 533

Sept. 24: 48; 2,509

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pre-arrival): 158; 158