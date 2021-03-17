Video: Alabama Basketball Conducts Second Day of Practice for NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide hosted its second practice of the week in preparation for the Iona Gaels

No. 5 Alabama basketball conducted its second practice for the NCAA tournament on Wednesday. The team was unable to practice on Monday due to its mandatory quarantine period upon entering Indianapolis, but has been able to host practices on both Tuesday and now Wednesday.

The Crimson Tide is a No. 2 seed in the tournament in the East region and is slated to play No. 15 seed Iona on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, TBS).

Iona finished the season with a 12-5 record and won its conference championship in the MAAC. The Gaels are coached by legendary college basketball coach Rick Pitino, who has quite the NCAA tournament resume behind him including two national titles.

On Wednesday, Alabama coach Nate Oats told the media that he has had some time over the last few days to study footage of Iona's games.

“I had a chance to watch quite a few Iona games,” Oats said. “They’re good. Talk about March with experienced guard play. They got two fifth-year seniors that’re both really good starting at the one and two. They’ve got a freshman big that’s got SEC size and he’s got significantly better throughout the course of the year. Obviously, they’re coached by Rick Pitino who’s gonna do a great job. He’s a hall of fame coach — one of the best coaches in the game — so the coaching staff is going to have to make sure we’re on top of our game as well.”

Check out the video at the top of the page for video footage from Alabama basketball's second practice in preparation for the NCAA tournament.