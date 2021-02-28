All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Video: Alabama Basketball Returns to Tuscaloosa as SEC Regular-Season Champions

The Crimson Tide's SEC title is the first for the program since 2002
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A crowd of roughly one- to two-hundred people gathered outside of Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night to welcome the 2021 SEC regular-season champion Alabama men's basketball team back home on Saturday night.

The crowd of avid fans cheered as second-year coach Nate Oats, staff and players exited the bus. After 19 years without a conference title, the Crimson Tide's 64-59 defeat of Mississippi State in Starkville was all that the team needed to clinch its eighth regular-season title in program history.

With two games left to go in the regular season, Alabama sits with a record of 19-6. The Crimson Tide will host Auburn next Tuesday before taking a trip to face Georgia in its regular-season finale.

Alabama will then be the 1-seed in the SEC Tournament on March 10. The seeding of the Crimson Tide has the team missing the first and second rounds.

Following the win over the Bulldogs, Oats was doused in water in the locker room celebration. While Oats has iterated over the past week that his team needed to regain its focus and take the season one game at a time, Saturday night was a cause for celebration.

“I got in there and they dumped a bunch of water on me,” Oats said. “They were already celebrating before we got off the floor. They were fired up about it. They knew what was at stake. We didn’t talk about — we were just focused on the game — but they knew.

“They [were] dancing and enjoying it. It’s big. It doesn’t happen very often.”

