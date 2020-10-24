Jaylen Waddle Suffers Ankle Injury on Opening Kickoff at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was injured on the opening kickoff of the game against Tennessee.

After fielding the kick, Waddle cut left and was tackled on the Alabama sideline. Waddle immediately hit the ground with his hands, tried to stand up, but hopped favoring his left ankle to the bench.

The Crimson Tide's medical staff attended to him immediately, but no more than a few minutes after beginning his examination carried him to the medical cart on the sideline and he disappeared into the locker room.

From the press box, the injury appeared to be to his right ankle.

Waddle has been a large part of the Crimson Tide's passing success so far this season. Through four games, Waddle has accounted for 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He has also had three rushes for 12 total yards.

Waddle has been widely considered as one of the top receivers in the country this year and has even been included in some talks as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

UPDATE (1st quarter): Reports now indicate that his injury is indeed to his right ankle, but the severity of the injury is still unknown. Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Slade Bolden has taken over Waddle's spot as both the punt returner as well as wide receiver.

On Alabama's first drive after the Waddle injury, Bolden acquired two receptions for 42 yards.

According to CBS's Jamie Erdahl, Waddle is still being evaluated in the locker room. He is confirmed as questionable to return to today's game.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.