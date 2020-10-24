SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Jaylen Waddle Suffers Ankle Injury on Opening Kickoff at Tennessee

Joey Blackwell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was injured on the opening kickoff of the game against Tennessee.

After fielding the kick, Waddle cut left and was tackled on the Alabama sideline. Waddle immediately hit the ground with his hands, tried to stand up, but hopped favoring his left ankle to the bench.

The Crimson Tide's medical staff attended to him immediately, but no more than a few minutes after beginning his examination carried him to the medical cart on the sideline and he disappeared into the locker room.

From the press box, the injury appeared to be to his right ankle.

Waddle has been a large part of the Crimson Tide's passing success so far this season. Through four games, Waddle has accounted for 25 receptions for 557 yards and four touchdowns. He has also had three rushes for 12 total yards.

Waddle has been widely considered as one of the top receivers in the country this year and has even been included in some talks as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

UPDATE (1st quarter): Reports now indicate that his injury is indeed to his right ankle, but the severity of the injury is still unknown. Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Slade Bolden has taken over Waddle's spot as both the punt returner as well as wide receiver.

On Alabama's first drive after the Waddle injury, Bolden acquired two receptions for 42 yards.

According to CBS's Jamie Erdahl, Waddle is still being evaluated in the locker room. He is confirmed as questionable to return to today's game.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee

The Crimson Tide is set to take on arch-rival Tennessee inside Neyland Stadium at 2:30 p.m (CT). Follow along on Bama Central for updates throughout

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Cigar Bowl

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 24, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith Has Achieved Goal of Being Known for More Than Second-and-26

When DeVonta Smith's assault on the Alabama record book is over he may be known as the most complete wide receiver in Crimson Tide history

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 7 Tracker

One game clearly stands out on the Week 7 NFL schedule, with former Alabama teammates Derrick Henry and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the middle of Steelers at Titans

Kristi F. Patick

University of Alabama: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Back on the Rise

For the first time in weeks, the University of Alabama saw a significant increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 7: Julio Jones

Everything you need for Week 7 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

College Football Can Only Blame Itself for Unleashing Alabama's Offensive Potential

All Things CW examines how Alabama's offense has changed under Nick Saban, which partly stems from moves designed to make things tougher on the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

by

cliffstone

Recruiting Corner: 2022 Offers Handed By Alabama, Elite RB Names Final Schools

A trio of 2022 prospects earned Alabama offers this week plus a talented tailback is narrowing down his options

Tyler Martin

2022 DB Myles Rowser Calls Alabama Offer 'Priceless'

Alabama offers yet another standout from Belleville High School in the state of Michigan

Tyler Martin