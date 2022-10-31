What Nick Saban Said on Monday of LSU Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After the bye weekend, Alabama football is back to its regularly scheduled programming for a game week, which means head coach Nick Saban is back to doing his Monday press conferences. On his birthday, Saban will speak to the media at noon ahead of the Crimson Tide's big SEC West showdown at LSU this Saturday.

Saban says the bye week was a great time for self-assessment. "We really need to come together as a team against a good opponent."

Saban says LSU is playing as good as anyone else in the country.

"Brian Kelly has done an outstanding job there [at LSU.]" Saban also complements LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Saban says the running game needs more diversity in what it's doing.

Jaheim Oatis and DJ Dale will both start back at practice this week and it will determine their availability when the game comes.

Saban wants Eli Ricks to just be himself this week and not get caught up in playing his former team this week.

Saban calls Tiger Stadium one of the most challenging places to play in the country, but the team "can't beat itself this weekend." The focus can't change just because they are playing in a crazy environment.

Saban says you never know how a bye week is going to affect the team, but he wants to see how the team responds mentally.

Opening Statement

"So we had a good work week last week. Really tried to emphasize with the players, what are you going to attach yourself to for the upcoming challenges for the rest of the season? It’s a great time to do a little self-assessment of what we need to do to get a little more consistent execution, whether it’s individual players – systematically, offense, defense, special teams. So we really need to come together as a team versus a good opponent. And that’s obviously going to be really important for this game versus LSU, who right now is probably playing as well as anybody in the country.

"They’re very well-coached. This game has always got significant implications – they’re always ranked, we’re always ranked. It’s kind of a rivalry game that’s always a really important match-up. Brian Kelly has done an outstanding job there bringing his team along, improving each week. Jayden Daniels is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country with his ability to run the ball, rush the ball. Very effective, efficient passer. They’ve got really good running backs. They’ve got a whole corps of receivers that have 20 or more catches that all do a good job in terms of getting open, catching the ball, run after catch. Very good systematic scheme on offense. Their defense is allowing, like, 21 points a game which is one of the tops in the country. They’re aggressive, they’ve got good rushers, they’re athletic. They’ve got good cover guys in the secondary, and they’ve got good skill guys on special teams. Their specialists are very, very good so very challenging game all around for us. We’re gonna have to do a great job of paying attention to detail, preparing for the game so we can get more consistent execution and play for 60 minutes in the game."

Diagnosis for inconsistent running game?

"Well it obviously wasn’t very good in the last game. It needs to improve and I think there’s a couple things. We’ve got to have a little more diversity in what we’re doing as well as being able to execute it a little better on a more consistent basis."

Injury updates on defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and DJ Dale

"Yeah, I think both guys are going to start back to practice this week. We’ll kind of, you know, determine how they do during the course of the week and what their availability will be when the game comes."

Ricks progress before MSU and confidence gained?

"Yeah, I think so. I think fundamentally we worked really hard to get Eli to understand the expectation for what we want him to do, to have a good understanding of the scheme of how we’re playing and what we’re playing. I think he’s developed confidence throughout the season as he’s learned more and gotten more comfortable. I think he played well the last game, so hopefully he can build on that. But I think it’s important that he just goes into this game and bees himself and doesn’t think he has to do something fantastic just because he’s playing against a team he used to play for. I think that’s always important psychologically for guys to be able to focus on what’s in front of them and do their job well."

Carryover from Notre Dame for Brian Kelly?

"Well, they’re always very well-coached. They’re always physical. This will be a physical game. They always have balance on offense. They’re going to run the ball. They got a very good throwing scheme. Utilizing the personnel that they have very, very well. They’ve historically played very well on defense and special teams. It’s typical of what a well-coached team usually does. They’ve gotten to the point where – and all of his teams have been this way – they don’t beat themselves. You’ve got to execute and beat them, and I think that’s got to be the focus for our team."

