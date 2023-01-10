Why Alabama's Olympian Gymnast Decided to Return for Fifth Season with Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Perhaps no sport has seen greater benefit from Name, Image and Likeness deals than gymnastics. Sure some college football and basketball players have been able to make six or seven figures because of it, but most of those guys would have played collegiately anyway.

Because of the way elite gymnastics works and gymnasts competing on big stages like the Olympics or World Championships at a young age, if they chose to make money off their gymnastics they were no longer considered amateur athletes and therefore ineligible to compete at the collegiate level. However, they could choose to compete in those events, but not make money and still remain eligible for the NCAA. Now, gymnasts don't have to choose and can fully participate in both an elite and collegiate career.

For example, four of the six members of Team USA from the Tokyo Olympics are currently competing in college: Suni Lee at Auburn, Jordan Chiles at UCLA, Jade Carey at Oregon State and Grace McCallum at Utah.

But for Alabama gymnastics, there has been an Olympian on the roster since 2019, who did have to make the choice at the time between turning pro and competing collegiately. Shallon Olsen is a two-time Olympian for Canada, competing at both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. She has already competed four years for the Crimson Tide while also simultaneously competing internationally and recently shared why she wanted to come back for a fifth season in Tuscaloosa.

"I just wasn’t really ready to give up college gymnastics yet," Olsen said. "I still wanted to do gymnastics in the NCAA, and I had one more year left, and I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t I take it?’"

Alabama opened the season with a win over Michigan State, and Olsen competed on three events for Alabama (vault, beam and floor) highlighted by a 9.85 on beam. Because of her elite gymnastics experience, Olsen has some of the highest level of difficulty and skills of anyone in collegiate gymnastics, including the Yurchenko double-twist she competes on the vault.

Olsen was named All-SEC in 2019 and 2021 and was part of Alabama's 2021 SEC Championship team.

"Shallon is such a valuable contributor to this team," said Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston. "Gymnastically, she is just a rock for Alabama and goes up there, does her job, does what is needed and has just been clutch over and over again. But beyond that, her leadership and her experience and her ability to step onto the biggest stage that gymnastics offers. She’s been at the Olympics. She’s been at a World Championship. She’s been at the national championship. She’s really done it all. And so to have that type of experience to pour into our large freshman class is extremely valuable for us.”

As Johnston pointed out, Alabama has large group of underclassmen with six freshmen and three sophomores. Olsen has experience on the elite and NCAA levels that few can offer. And that's also part of the reason why she wanted to come back— to make one last run at a title with this group of athletes.

"My decision to stay was kind of difficult because I kind of got put in a little bit of a tough spot, but I’m really grateful that I’m here now with this team, and I’m excited to embrace my final year here with these amazing girls," Olsen said.

Alabama's next meet is Friday night on the road at Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

