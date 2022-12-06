Will Anderson Jr. Wins Second-Straight Nagurski Trophy

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Monday evening. The award is given annually to the national defensive player of the year and is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club, with the winner being voted on by members of the Football Writers Association of America.

The other finalists for the award were Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, Georgia safety Christopher Smith and USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.

Anderson also won the award following the 2021 season, making him the first repeat winner of the award since Northwestern linebacker Pat Fitzgerald accomplished the same feat in 1995-96.

Anderson is also a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is the defensive player of the year as determined by the Maxwell Football Club. The award will be presented on Thursday night during ESPN's College Football Awards Show.

In 2022, Anderson played his junior season as one of the most widely-recognized defenders in college football. All-time, Anderson ranks second on Alabama's career sacks lists with 34.5, enough for a loss of 201 yards. Anderson also ranks second all-time in tackles for loss with 62 for a total loss of 272 yards.

On the season, Anderson recorded 51 total tackles, including 17 for a loss of 72 yards. He also recorded 10 sacks along with an interception, 12 quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Anderson was also named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

