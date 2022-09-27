Will Anderson Motivated by "Audacity" of Opponents to Step on Field

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Hateful competitors is a phrase that has been floating around Tuscaloosa since Alabama head coach Nick Saban mentioned it on his radio show before the Louisiana-Monroe game.

Crimson Tide outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. left little doubt during Tuesday's press conference whether or not he considers himself hateful on the field as Alabama prepares to travel to Arkansas this week.

"I tell people all the time, the audacity for other people to even step on the field is disrespectful to me," Anderson said. "I tell people that all the time. And people ask me what motivates me, and I say, 'the audacity for the fans to show up and for the team to come step on the field and play with us.' So that’s kind of like my own little thing in my head that I go through."

Anderson might have been smiling behind the podium when he said it, but he hasn't been messing around on the field field this season. The junior linebacker led the country in sacks last season with 17.5, and is currently tied for sixth with 4.5 so far this season four games in. He also had his first interception and touchdown of his career against Louisiana-Monroe.

After Alabama's win over Vanderbilt where he had his first multi-sack game of the season, Anderson talked about wanting to top last season's total. He now sits at second all time in the Alabama record books behind Derrick Thomas for total sacks with 29.5

Anderson echoed the sentiments of his teammates from Monday that the Crimson Tide wants to empty out the stadium in Fayetteville when Alabama travels to play Arkansas Saturday at 2:30 p.m.