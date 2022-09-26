Alabama Players not Fazed by Red Out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Arkansas announced plans for a "Red Out" for Saturday's game against Alabama, Crimson Tide players hope to be seeing the silver of the metal bleachers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium by the games end.

As Alabama prepares for its first road game since Week 2 against Texas, head coach Nick Saban has been reminding the team that he likes to see opposing fans clear out of the stadium when the team plays on the road according to senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

"Your backs against the wall," To'oTo'o said. "You’ve got 100,000 people that don't like you, and that want you to lose, and that’s kind of the mindset you have to have. Coach says to us all the time to empty the stadium."

Starting right tackle JC Latham learned a lot in his first true road start against Texas, and said he loves playing away from home.

"It just gives me juice knowing that this is their territory, and we’re coming to take over," Latham said. "So just being over there, especially after having my first away game at Texas, I know what to expect now. I know really I gotta lock in more personally on the cadence and knowing what to do."

Four out of Alabama's last five true road contests dating back to last season have been decided by three points or less, including the 20-19 win over Texas. The lone exception was Alabama's 49-9 win over Mississippi State bouncing back from the road loss to Texas A&M. After the Mississippi State game last season, the defense talked about getting back to the Alabama standard as the fans in maroon and white flooded out of the stadium that day.

Last season's matchup with the Razorbacks was also a one-score affiar, with Alabama winning 42-35 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In order to empty out the stadium Saturday, the Crimson Tide will need to silence an Arkansas crowd early that's looking for its first win against Alabama since 2006.

"You run into the stadium before the game starts and their crowd’s cheering, and they’re super excited about the game," To'oTo'o said. "Then when you’re winning, they’re quiet. And that's kind of our main goal, and I think that's the biggest satisfaction for me."