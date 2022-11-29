Skip to main content

Will Anderson Named Finalist For Bednarik Award

The junior linebacker is one of three finalists for the award.
The Maxwell Football Club has announced three finalists for the Bednarik Award, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is one of them. 

The junior from Hampton, Georgia is one of the to defensive players in the nation, currently leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks (10) and tackles for loss (17). Both marks are among the top-10 in the nation.

If Anderson was to win, he would be the third Alabama defender to win the award, joining Jonathan Allen (2016) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (2017) who won it in consecutive years.

The other finalists for the award are Cincinnati Ivan Pace Jr., who leads the American Athletic Conference in tackles and tied for second in sacks, and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, who leads the Pac-12 Conference in sacks.

This is Anderson's second consecutive year being named a finalist for the award. In 2021, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Anderson were all named finalists for the award, and it was ultimately given to Jordan Davis, the defensive lineman out of Georgia.

The Bednarik Award, in honor of the legendary linebacker Chuck Bednarik, is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football as chosen by the Maxwell Football Club. The 2022 winner will be announced live as part of ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8.

