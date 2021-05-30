Women's College World Series Schedule, TV info, How to Watch

Alabama has a pair of Pac-12 powers on its side of the WCWS bracket, Arizona and UCLA

It sounds simple, however is anything but.

The key to reaching the best-of-three championship round in the Women's College World Series is to avoid falling into the loser's bracket.

In other words, don't lose, especially the first game.

Thursday, the final eight teams still playing and in contention for the national championship in Division I softball will open play in Oklahoma City.

The format is the same as the regionals, and super regionals, in one important respect: Two losses means elimination.

The brackets part of the tournament have been in place from the beginning, so the pairings are set. Alabama will open against Arizona, and will face the winner or loser of UCLA vs. Florida State.

However, the TV times won't be announced until the super regionals are completed.

Consequently, the schedule will be updated:

Pairings

1. Oklahoma vs. 8 Missouri/9 James Madison winner

5 Oklahoma State/12 Texas winner vs. Georgia

3 Alabama vs. 11 Arizona

2 UCLA vs. 10 Florida State

WCWS Schedule

All times CT

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 2: 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 4

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 5 (Elimination Saturday)

Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 8: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, Noon, ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 10, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 teams, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 teams, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Championship Finals (Best of three)

Monday, June 7: Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, June 8, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, June 9, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN