Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Women's College World Series Schedule, TV info, How to Watch

Alabama has a pair of Pac-12 powers on its side of the WCWS bracket, Arizona and UCLA
Author:
Publish date:

It sounds simple, however is anything but.

The key to reaching the best-of-three championship round in the Women's College World Series is to avoid falling into the loser's bracket. 

In other words, don't lose, especially the first game. 

Thursday, the final eight teams still playing and in contention for the national championship in Division I softball will open play in Oklahoma City. 

The format is the same as the regionals, and super regionals, in one important respect: Two losses means elimination. 

The brackets part of the tournament have been in place from the beginning, so the pairings are set. Alabama will open against Arizona, and will face the winner or loser of UCLA vs. Florida State. 

However, the TV times won't be announced until the super regionals are completed. 

Consequently, the schedule will be updated:

Pairings 

1. Oklahoma vs. 8 Missouri/9 James Madison winner

5 Oklahoma State/12 Texas winner vs. Georgia

3 Alabama vs. 11 Arizona

2 UCLA vs. 10 Florida State

WCWS Schedule 

All times CT

Thursday, June 3

Game 1: 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 2: 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 4

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs Winner of Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, June 5 (Elimination Saturday)

Game 7: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 8: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Loser of Game 5, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 6

Game 11: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, Noon, ESPN

Game 12: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 10, 2:30 p.m., ESPN 

Game 13 (if necessary): Game 11 teams, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 12 teams, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 

Championship Finals (Best of three)

Monday, June 7: Game 1, 6:30 p.m., ESPN 

Tuesday, June 8, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN 

Wednesday, June 9, Game 3 (if necessary), 6 p.m., ESPN

Women's College World Series logo
All Things Bama

Women's College World Series Schedule, TV info, How to Watch

Bart Starr
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2021

E2mZfcKX0AI_mzC
All Things Bama

Alabama Track and Field Qualifies 11 Women at the NCAA East Preliminary

052921_WSB_team_Kentucky_KG1626
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: Alabama Softball 4, Kentucky 1 at NCAA Super Regional

052921_WSB_Team_Kentucky_KG1515
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Advances to Women's College World Series for 13th Time with 4-1 Win over Kentucky

052921_WSB_team_Kentucky_KG1577
All Things Bama

After a Yearlong Wait, Alabama Seniors Punch Ticket to Women’s College World Series

Montana Fouts Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Kentucky in Game Two of the 2021 Super Regionals

052821_WRO_Team_NCAA_JH6086
All Things Bama

Alabama Rowing I Eights Advance to Petite Final, II Eights and Fours Progress to C Final at 2021 NCAA Rowing Championship