Xavier McKinney Announces NFL Draft Decision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior defensive back Xavier McKinney has decided to forgo his senior season with the Crimson Tide and take part in the NFL Draft.

The safety announced his decision Friday on Instagram:

McKinney reportedly received a first-round draft grade this past week, taking part in his final decision to leave the Crimson Tide.

During his career at Alabama, McKinney became a staple on defense. In the 2019 season, McKinney amassed 95 tackles, with 59 of those being solo. He also accounted for three sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions, including an 81-yard pick-six against Western Carolina.

After thanking God, the University of Alabama and its head coach Nick Saban in his Instagram post, McKinney had some final words and declared his draft intentions.

"My time in Tuscaloosa has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future," McKinney said. "With much thought and consideration, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Roll Tide!"

Last week, McKinney was still weighing his decision, and dedicated himself wholly to maintaining the ‘Bama factor’ at his school and making a statement in the Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines.

"[The statement is] just that we've got it, just that we can still compete, we can still play hard, you know, that we still have the 'Bama factor, something that we talk about a lot,” McKinney said. “So I know in a lot of the games that we play, we haven't really played our best, but we just want to come out here and show that we still can play and that we still can show that we are 'Bama and that we can go out and dominate."

Even as of Thursday, McKinney was still contemplating his decision, urging Alabama fans to remain patient in a cryptic post on his Instagram:

2020 sees the return of junior linebacker Dylan Moses. Moses, combined with freshmen linebackers Christian Harris and Shane Lee who garnered experience starting for the Crimson Tide, will provide depth at the position that was very lacking in 2019. However, McKinney's absence will leave much experience needed in the defensive backs.

On the defensive line, junior defensive end LaBryan Ray, who had to sit out with a foot injury, is also slated to come back to Alabama next season. First-year starter Justin Eboigbe, who made the start on the defensive line in place of Ray, will also return.

Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, along with juniors wide receiver Henry Ruggs and running back Najee Harris remain undeclared as to their intentions to leave Alabama or declare for the draft..

Tagovailoa will announce his decision Monday.