AJ McCarron Says he's Staying with the Houston Texans

Former University of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron is staying put for the 2020 season.

McCarron posted on Instagram on Monday night that he's re-signed with the Houston Texans.

The caption said: "Let’s Go!!!!!!! Happy to be back with the squad!! #H-Town"

The Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is one year for $4 million, of which $3.75 million is guaranteed. It works out to a $2 million signing bonus with a $2 million salary, $1.75 of which is guaranteed.

Also on Monday, the Texans traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick, to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, and both a second- and fourth-round selection this year.

The move was still being widely panned when Houston signed wide receiver Randall Cobb to three-year deal worth $27 million.

McCarron, a three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, was the last Alabama quarterback taken in the NFL draft, selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round in 2014. After four seasons with the Bengals, where he started three games, he backed up Derek Carr for a year with the Oakland Raiders, and landed with the Texans last year.

He played in two games during the 2019 season, completing 21 of 37 passes for 225 yards and one interception.

Overall, McCarron, who will turn 30 in September, has played in 15 NFL games, making four starts, compiling 1,153 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He was on the Alabama roster when it won the 2009 national title, and started in both the 2011 and 2012 BCS title games. McCarron was the only quarterback to win back-to-back BCS national championships, and the first consecutive titles since Matt Leinart at USC in 2003-04.

In 2013, the All-American was the first player from Alabama to win the Maxwell Award (which date back to 1937) for most outstanding player, and he also took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.