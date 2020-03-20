Bama Central
Former Alabama Standout Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is Reuniting with Mike McCarthy in Dallas

Tyler Martin

Former University of Alabama football standout safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is reuniting with coach Mike McCarthy. 

Per his agency, SportsTrust Advisor, he's signing with the Dallas Cowboys, 

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported the deal is one-year worth $4 million with $2.5 million guaranteed. 

Last season, Clinton-Dix was with the Chicago Bears and he started all 16 games, recording 78 total tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. 

Clinton-Dix was drafted with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, where McCarthy was the head coach for Clinton-Dix's first four and a half years in the league. 

In Green Bay and under McCarthy, Clinton-Dix intercepted 14 passes. McCarthy was named the coach of the Cowboys back in January. 

During the middle of the 2018 season, Clinton-Dix was traded to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fourth round pick in the 2019 draft. He tallied 65 combined tackles, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble in nine games played in the nation's capital. 

Clinton-Dix's six-year NFL career stats include 522 total tackles, 33 passes deflected, 16 interceptions, 5.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He has made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2016 and named a Second-team All-Pro that same season. 

His Alabama career lasted three seasons — 2011 to 2013. While in Tuscaloosa, Clinton-Dix racked up 96 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and seven interceptions across 38 games. 

After being apart of back-back national championship teams in 2011 and 2012, he was named a consensus All-American and elected to the All-SEC First-Team during the 2013 campaign.

