Seven Alabama Players to Participate in Virtual NFL Draft

T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Tyler Martin

There will not be a green room this year at the NFL draft but seven former University of Alabama standouts will still make their presence known “virtually”. 

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Trevon Diggs, linebacker Terrell Lewis, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills have confirmed to participate in the telecast of the event on ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and ABC. 

Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts will be shown on the broadcasts as well along with a total of 58 prospects. 

Alabama’s seven players is only second to LSU’s eight. The Southeastern Conference has a total of 24 participants, the most of any conference. 

During the “Draft-A-Thon” mega broadcast, the NFL will be raising money to aid COVID-19 relief to six different nonprofit organizations — American Red Cross, Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, CDC Foundation’s All of Us: Combat Coronavirus Campaign, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund, and  United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. 

The first round of the draft will begin at 7 p.m, CT, on April 23. Listed below is the full list of participants:

  • Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State)
  • Mekhi Becton (Louisville)
  • Ross Blacklock (TCU)
  • Derrick Brown (Auburn)
  • Joe Burrow (LSU)
  • K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU)
  • Chase Claypool (Notre Dame)
  • Ezra Cleveland (Boise State)
  • Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU)
  • Grant Delpit (LSU)
  • Trevon Diggs (Alabama)
  • J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State)
  • Jacob Eason (Washington)
  • A.J. Epenesa (Iowa)
  • Jake Fromm (Georgia)
  • Kristian Fulton (LSU)
  • Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma)
  • Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State)
  • C.J. Henderson (Florida)
  • Justin Herbert (Oregon)
  • Tee Higgins (Clemson)
  • Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma)
  • Noah Igbinoghene (Auburn)
  • Austin Jackson (USC)
  • Justin Jefferson (LSU)
  • Jerry Jeudy (Alabama)
  • Jaylon Johnson (Utah)
  •  Josh Jones (Houston)
  •  Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina)
  • CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma) 
  • Terrell Lewis (Alabama)
  • Jordan Love (Utah State)
  • Justin Madubuike (Texas A&M)
  • Xavier McKinney (Alabama)
  • Denzel Mims (Baylor)
  • Thaddeus Moss (LSU) 
  • Zach Moss (Utah)
  • Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma)
  • Jeff Okudah (Ohio State)
  • Julian Okwara (Notre Dame)
  • Patrick Queen (LSU)
  • Jalen Reagor (TCU)
  • Henry Ruggs III (Alabama)
  • Cesar Ruiz (Michigan) 
  • Lakviska Shenault (Colorado)
  • Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)
  •  D'Andre Swift (Georgia)
  •  Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama)
  • Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) 
  • AJ Terrell (Clemson)
  • Josh Uche (Michigan)
  • Prince Tega Wanogho (Auburn) 
  •  Jedrick Wills (Alabama) 
  • Antoine Winfield Jr. (Minnesota) 
  •  Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) 
  • Chase Young (Ohio State) 
  • Cole Kmet (Notre Dame)
  • Andrew Thomas (Georgia)
Comments (1)
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

I’m really interested to see how this format plays out. It’s sounding like it’s essentially going to be a glorified fantasy draft. Consider my interest piqued.

