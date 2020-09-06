SI.com
Tracking Alabama Players Signed to 2020 NFL Practice Squads: Robert Foster Lands with Packers

Christopher Walsh

Robert Foster has a new NFL home as he signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad on Sunday.

He was released by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Foster, 26, only had three receptions for 64 yards, but established himself as an impressive deep threat during the latter parts of the 2018 season.

Practice Squad Signings

A number of the former Alabama Crimson Tide payers who were released by NFL teams as part of cutdown day on Saturday signed to be on practice squads on Sunday.

Among them: 

Gehrig Dieter, Kansas City Chiefs

Robert Foster, Green Bay Packers

Jaren Mayden, San Francisco 49ers

Ross Pierschbacher, Washington Football Club

Cam Sims, Washington Football Club

Savion Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Carson Tinker, New York Giants

This story will be updated as more players are added. 

Practice squad players do not count toward the official 53-man roster, nor are they considered active NFL players. 

Teams are allowed 16 players on their practice squads this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with six slots open to players with any amount of experience. 

Additionally, teams may designate up to four practice squad players each week who cannot be signed by other teams to their active rosters in case of an outbreak.

That's on top of the changes agreed to in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, which had increased the size each practice squad from 10 to 12 players for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and 14 players starting in 2022.

Teams may promote up to two players per week to the active roster. The promotions have to be made the day before the team's game for the player to participate, and they can revert to the practice squad without having to clear waivers. 

Practice squad players have a minimum salary of $8,400 per week ($142,800 for 17 weeks), 

Players on the practice squad with no more than two accrued seasons can earn a minimum of $8,400 per week in 2020 ($142,800). Any practice squad players with more than two accrued seasons will earn $12,000 per week in 2020 ($204,000). 

However, they can be released at any time.

