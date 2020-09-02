SI.com
Bama Central
Alabama Players in the NFL: 2020 Roster Cutdown Day Tracker

Christopher Walsh

It's the week that everyone in the National Football League hates the most. 

By Saturday afternoon, every team has to get its roster down to the 53-man limit, which means saying goodbye to a lot of talented players. 

As of Tuesday night, there were 71 former Crimson Tide players on various NFL rosters, with five having opted out. 

Last year, Alabama had the most players, 56, on active rosters during 2019 kickoff weekend, which is the only time the league releases a snapshot of rosters as they're otherwise fluid. 

That was 12 more than any other college program, Ohio State with 46. 

The Crimson Tide also placed the most NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018, with 44.

Alabama had nine players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, 10 including Jalen Hurts.

Bama Central will continuously provide updates on the latest movement as many teams won't wait until Saturday to trim the roster.  

Changes can also found on our Bama/NFL page, including:

Alabama players in the NFL database

Alabama players in the NFL by Team

Active and non-active Alabama players in NFL teams  

Alabama players in the NFL by position

The details

Saturday: Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

Sunday: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at noon ET.

Upon receipt of the Personnel Notice at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET, clubs may establish a practice squad of 10 players. (Note: Players on the practice squad are not on the active roster).

Last 3 moves involving former Alabama players 

1. Linebacker Mark Barron signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos.

Per Mile High Huddle, the one-year deal is reportedly for $2.5 million, of which $1 million is guaranteed. 

“With all of the situations that were presented to me, this just ended up being the best one," Barron said. "I felt like it was the best fit with everything that was in place already and with the coaching staff. Simply to put it, I felt like it was the best fit for me.”

2. Wide receiver DeAndrew White was placed on the Reserved/Injured list of the Baltimore Ravens, meaning he doesn't count against the 90-man limit for now.

3. Long-snapper Carson Tinker had a tryout with the New York Giants.

Bama/NFL

