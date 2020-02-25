Three former University of Alabama football standouts took center stage at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday for interviews with the media.

The first being, quarterback Tua Tagavailoa, who updated his rehab status and where is at in terms of participating in on-field drills.

"Up to this point, I've been rehabbing my butt off," Tagovailoa said. "After March 9, when I get clearance from my doctors, then it's full go up until my Pro Day. This rehab process has been gradually getting up, as far as workouts with what we've been doing, strengthening all the parts around the hip, the glute, the hamstring, and the quad. Once March 9 hits, and we're cleared to go, I'll be ready to do everything."

Alabama will host its annual Pro Day on Mar. 24, but Tagovailoa is not expected to participate. Instead, he will have his own "Pro Day" of sorts on April 9, where he will be able to showcase his ability since the hip injury.

On Monday, Tagovailoa spent nearly 10 hours in the hospital being evaluated for his medicals. He says he was the last prospect to leave.

Back during Super Bowl week in Miami, Tagovailoa told the media it was a point of emphasis and his goal to "win" his medical at the combine.

Tagovailoa has already met with the Cincinnati Bengals and expects to meet with the Miami Dolphins at some point this week.

Wide reciever Henry Ruggs III has high aspirations for his 40-yard dash.

"My goal is to be the fastest ever," Ruggs told CBS Sports. "I feel pretty good about it. I am confident."

For him to achieve that, he will have to break Bengals wideout John Ross' time at 4.22, which is the fastest ever recorded at the event. That kind of speed thrusted Ross into the top of the draft being selected by the Bengals at No. 9.

Ruggs mentioned to reporters that he ran an unofficial time of 4.25 last spring and is looking to improve on that.

The Montgomery, Ala. product is already projected to land in the middle to late first round in most mock drafts, so showcasing his elite speed could elevate him to landing with a team sooner rather than later.

Ruggs revealed he has met with the Patriots, Broncos, and Bills so far during his time in Indianapolis. He said he would not mind reuniting with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll "if the opportunity presented itself." Daboll held the same position for the Crimson Tide in 2017.

His former teammate, Jerry Jeudy, made headlines by showing up to the podium wearing a Star of David pendant.

When asked why he wore it, Jeudy said it was because of his nickname around teammates — "Jeu".

"I am not Jewish, though," he added.

Later, Jeudy sent out a tweet, apologizing he if offended anyone for his necklace of choice.

Former Crimson Tide offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, Jr. weighed in this morning and he has slimmed down from 320 pounds. He checked in at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds.

This story will be updated.