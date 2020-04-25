Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings Selected 87th in 2020 NFL Draft

Anfernee Jennings was considered one of the best stories in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jennings might have lost his leg if it wasn't for an arterial graft following Alabama’s Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson a couple of years ago. He subsequently never missed a game and was named a team co-captain last season.

Now he's headed to the National Football League, joining Dont'a Hightower with the New England Patriots. He was the 87th pick in the third round.

Although he played at Alabama, Jennings was considered a bit of a sleeper pick.

Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated had Jennings listed at No. 188 on his final Big Board rankings.

“Anfernee Jennings is a smart football player,” ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said on his sleepers podcast. “He’s got dual versatility. He’s 256 pounds. Decent arm length. But he was just highly productive. And he smells out plays. He’s got really good diagnostic ability. I think as maybe a fourth- or fifth-round guy, Jennings will be a nice pickup.”

However, Kiper also noted on a recent teleconference with reporters that Jennings was "in the mix" to go in the

A top in-state prospect in 2015, Jennings was one of the finalists for the Class 4A Lineman of the Year award at Dadeville.

As a redshirt freshman, he played in 15 games as a reserve and was credited with 19 tackles and two for loss before moving into the starting lineup as Alabama's Jack linebacker (the hybrid linebacker/defensive spot in Nick Saban's scheme.

Despite missing two early-season games with a lower-leg injury, Jennings made 41 tackles, including six for loss and one sack, with two forced fumbles before suffering the serious knee injury in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

He came back to notch 51 tackles, 14 for loss, 6.5 sacks, and a team-high 11 pass breakups in 2018.

Last season, Jennings led Alabama with eight sacks, to go with 83 tackles (12 for a loss) en route to being named All-SEC. Over the last two years he had 25.5 tackles for a loss and four turnovers.