Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis Selected 84th in 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

It's all about the upside. 

When it comes to Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis, that was the key to being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Regardless of his injury issues in the past, he's still considered a top football prospect when tremendous potential. 

Plus, Lewis plays a position that every team covets. Affecting a quarterback is one thing, but an effective edge rusher with a quick first step can be a game-changer in today's NFL.  

He'll do so with the Los Angeles Rams, who took him with the 84th selection in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. 

“The pass rush ability is real," ESPN draft analyst Kel Kiper Jr. said about Lewis, whom he projected to be a second- or early third-round selection. 

"He can have his hand on the ground [or] play in space on his feet.”

Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated had Lewis as the 45th-overall prospect in his final Big Board rankings.

"Missing virtually all of 2017 and 2018, Lewis recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and had a team-high 16 QB hurries in 2019," Hanson wrote. "Even though he's a little raw in his development given the amount of time he has missed, Lewis has explosive burst off the edge, tremendous length and plenty of upside as he continues to develop."

Raw was a word Daniel Jeremiah also used, but also called Lewis a classic book-or-bust  player. 

"That's going to be interesting because there are some teams that are concerned there with him on the medical," the NFL Network analyst said. "You know, he might go a little bit lower than his ability suggests he should. He's my 101st player."

Terrell Lewis celebrates a sack against Tennessee
T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

The former five-star recruit and Washington D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year at St. John's High School, Lewis played in 11 games as a true freshman and looked like he could be Alabama's next great linebacker. 

However, after winning a starting job in 2017, he ended up back on the sideline after suffering an upper-arm injury against Florida State. Lewis missed 10 games, but made a big contribution in the national championship game against Georgia. 

The 2018 season brought another setback, though, with a torn right ACL suffered in the summer. 

Despite suffering a hyperextended knee at South Carolina, he tallied 31 tackles, 11.5 for loss, six sacks and two pass breakups. 

Lewis was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2019. 

"You see the flashes," Jeremiah said. "I mean, he's got some freaky change-of-direction ability. There's some Danielle Hunter to him when you watch him. I see some similarities there. The upside is great. But he disappears at times, and unfortunately he hasn't been able to stay healthy, and he's just got to continue to grow and develop and become more polished as a player."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

Could be the steal of the draft. With all the losses the Rams have had on defense, Terrell could have a lot of playing time

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live With The Tide: Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama expected to have numerous more players selected in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

SI Draft Tracker

Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Alabama aims to have a record-setting first round as the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Former Alabama Quarterback Jalen Hurts Selected 53rd in 2020 NFL Draft

After having just two former quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft since 2006, Alabama had that many go this year with Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama safety Xavier McKinney Selected in 2020 NFL Draft

After leading the Crimson Tide in tackles last season, safety Xavier McKinney has a new home in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Top 25 Alabama Draft Picks of All-Time

Ranking Crimson Tide football every way we can think of, from the position groups to the best teams and games in program history

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Reaction to Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

The Sports Illustrated draft team discusses Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis selected 56th in the 2020 NFL Draft

For the ninth time in 10 years, Alabama has a defensive lineman selected in the NFL draft with Raekwon Davis

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Instant Analysis: Xavier McKinney Drafted by the Giants

Former Alabama safety Xavier McKinney the first Crimson Tide player selected on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Cornerback Trevon Diggs Selected 51st in 2020 NFL Draft

Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs closes in on facing his brother Stefon in the NFL

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings Selected 87th in 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama co-captain who plays with a lot of toughness the latest Crimson Tide linebacker to be selected in the NFL draft

Christopher Walsh