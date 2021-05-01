Alabama Crimson Tide home
Alabama LS Thomas Fletcher Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

The former Crimson Tide standout makes it seven years in a row that a long snapper has been taken in the NFL draft
Former Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher is headed to Charlotte to re-join teammate Deonte Brown. 

Fletcher was selected with the 222nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon by the Carolina Panthers, who also picked Brown earlier in the round. 

Fletcher’s pick marks the seventh year in a row that a long snapper has been drafted in any of the seven rounds. 

During the Crimson Tide’s 2020 national championship season, Fletcher was named the Patrick Mannelly Award winner, which honors the best long snapper in all of college football. 

The Phoenix, Ari. product started every game of his Crimson Tide career and never committed a snapping error. 

Fletcher is the 10th Alabama player taken across the event’s three days. 

Long snappers taken over the last six years in the NFL draft include: 

  • 2015: Joe Cardona, New England Patriots, fifth round (166th overall)
  • 2016: Jimmy Landes, Detroit Lions, sixth round (210th)
  • 2017: Colin Holba, Pittsburgh Steelers, sixth round (213th)
  • 2018: Hunter Bradley, Green Bay Packers, seventh round (239th)
  • 2019: Austin Cutting, Minnesota Vikings, seventh round (250th)
  • 2020: Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins, sixth round (185th)

Draft Profile: Thomas Fletcher

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 235

Arms: 30.75

Hands: 9.5

• Played in a total of 42 games during his Crimson Tide career.

What they said ...

Zierlein, NFL.com: Capable and steady but smallish, Fletcher lacks plus zip and pinpoint accuracy on his snaps. He has a shot to make it, but might end up battling for a spot as an undrafted free agent.

