Alabama OL Deonte Brown Selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Brown is the third former Crimson Tide offensive lineman selected in the 2021 NFL Draft behind Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson

Former Alabama offensive lineman Deonte Brown, who never allowed a sack in 865 pass-blocking snaps in his Crimson Tide career, was selected with the 193rd overall pick in the sixth round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon.

Brown is the third former Alabama offensive lineman to be chosen, behind Alex Leatherwood, who was picked 17th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, and Landon Dickerson, who the Philadelphia Eagles selected with 37th overall pick in the second round.

The Decatur, Ala. product is the ninth former Alabama player taken in the 2021 NFL draft and first since defensive tackle Christian Barmore who was picked in the second round by the New England Patriots.

Draft Profile: Deonte Brown

Hometown: Decatur, Ala.

Class: Redshirt-senior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 344

Arms: 32.875

Hands: 9.25

Nickname: "Cornbread"

• Played in 48 career games with 26 starts.

• Earned first team All-SEC honors from the league coaches, named second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press.

• Played 843 snaps during the 2020 season and missed only two assignments while committing four penalties. Allowed half of a sack, one pressure and five quarterback hurries.

What they said ...

Zierlein, NFL.com: A starting guard for the better part of three seasons, Brown is wide, strong and built low to the ground with a natural leverage advantage. While he shines as an in-line power blocker, teams might also take note of his solid technique and reactive quickness. He worked extremely well with center Landon Dickerson on double teams and twists. His lack of length and physical traits will turn some teams off, as will his weight and body type. He's steady and powerful, though. Brown has the potential to become a starter for a power-based rushing team that doesn't adhere to strict traits standards.

SI analyst Jim Mora Jr.: "He’s a big, wide body offensive guard. He’s going to fit best in a power-run scheme where he’s doubling down on the nose [tackle], and then come off and get the linebacker on the second level, which is not something that he does great. But he’s a guy if someone tries and bull-rush him, it’s like hitting a brick wall: Bam!. They’re never going to be able to push him back into the quarterback. There’s value there."

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Focus: Brown is huge, yes, but he also offers decent mobility for his size, and his initial burst off the line allows him to get where he needs to be when roaming around the trenches. Brown doesn’t have the versatility that Leatherwood and Dickerson do. He’ll be confined to guard at the next level. Nevertheless, as it stands, he can be a strong starter in a power scheme, and if he trims weight, he could bring more consistency in zone concepts.