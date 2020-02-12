Alabama Players in the NFL
Christopher Walsh
The University of Alabama had the most players, 56, on active rosters during 2019 kickoff weekend. Ohio State (44) ranked second.
Kickoff weekend is the only time the NFL releases a snapshot of league rosters as they're otherwise fluid. Players on the injured list, suspended or on practice squads are not included.
The Crimson Tide also placed the most NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018, with 44.
Alabama's active players:
Jonathan Allen
Lettered: 2013-2016
DE 93 Washington Redskins
2018 Base Salary: $992,108 (added 7/11/18)
Placed on the Injured Reserved 10/19/17 (foot)
Signed Contract(4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $11,596,377.... Signing Bonus $6,573,728... 2017 CAP $2,108,432
Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall to the Redskins (2017)
Ryan Anderson
Lettered: 2013-2016
LB 52 Washington Redskins
2018 - Base Salary: $707,033 (added 7/11/18)
Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $5,324,723.... Signing Bonus $2,012,526... 2017 CAP $968,131
Drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall by the Redskins (2017)
Anthony Averett
Lettered: 2015-2017
DB 34 Baltimore Ravens
Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $3,120,997.... Signing Bonus $660,997... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
Drafted 4th Round, 118th Overall (2018) (Ravens)
Mark Barron
Lettered: 2008-2011
S 26 Pittsburgh Steelers
Signed a two-year contract with the Steelers (3/19/19)
Waived as a Vested Veteran (Rams) - 3/8/19
2018 - Base Salary: $7,000,000 (added 7/11/18)
Re-signed five-year, $45 million deal (Rams)
Traded from the Buccaneers 10/28/14 (Rams)
Bradley Bozeman
Lettered: 2014-2017
C 77 Baltimore Ravens
Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $2,578,408.... Signing Bonus $118,408... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)
Drafted 6th Round, 215th Overall (2018) (Ravens)
Tony Brown
Lettered: 2014-2017
CB Cincinnati Bengals
Signed with the Bengals
Waived by the Packers - 12/28/19
Re-signed with the Packers 3/15/19
Exclusive Rights Free Agent (Packers) 3/13/19
Signed from the Packers' PS - 9/29/18
Signed on the Packers' Practice Squad 9/3/18
Waived by the Chargers (9/1/18)
Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18) (3-year) (Chargers) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Isaiah Buggs
Lettered: 2017-2018
DL 96 Pittsburgh Steelers
Signed Contract (4-year) (Steelers) - $2,687,993 .... Signing Bonus $167,993... $167,993 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/8/19)
Drafted 6th Round, 192nd Overall (2019) (Steelers)
James Carpenter
Lettered: 2009-2010
T 77 Atlanta Falcons
Placed on the Injured Reserve - Concussion (Falcons) 12/20/19
Agreed to terms... (Falcons) 3/13/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Jets) 3/13/19
Active (Jets) 2/2019
Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Jets - 11/28/18
2018 - Base Salary: $4,450,000 (added 7/11/18)
Active (Jets)
Placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (7/28/16) Jets)
Signed four-year deal worth roughly $4.75M (3/10/15) (Jets)
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Lettered: 2011-2013
S 21 Chicago Bears
Passed Physical 7/30/19 (Bears)
Place on the PUP List (sprained knee) - Bears 7/22/19
Signed with the Bears 3/14/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Redskins) 3/13/19
Traded from the Packers to the Redskins 10/30/18
2018 - Base Salary: $5,957,000 (added 7/11/18)
Packers have exercised fifth-year option (5/1/17)
Drafted 1st Round, 21st Overall (2014) (Packers)
Landon Collins
Lettered: 2012-2014
SS 20 Washington Redskins
Signed with the Redskins (3/14/19)
Unrestricted Free Agent (Giants) 3/13/19
Active (Giants) 2/2019
Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Giants - 12/6/18
2018 - Base Salary: $1,269,620 (added 7/11/18)
Placed on the IR - Arm (Giants) 12/26/17
Signed a four-year, $6.1 million with a $2.1 million signing bonus 6/19/15 (Giants)
Drafted 2nd Round, 33rd Overall (2015) (Giants)
Amari Cooper
Lettered: 2012-2014
WR 19 Dallas Cowboys
Traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys 10/22/18
2018 - Base Salary: $700,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed a four-year, $22.6 million with a $14.7 million signing bonus 5/7/15 (Raiders)
Drafted 1st Round, 4th Overall (2015) (Raiders)
Lester Cotton Sr.
Lettered: 2015-2018
OG 67 Oakland Raiders
Activate from the Raiders' Practice Squad 12/21/19
Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (10/10/19)/
Waived by the Raiders 10/7/19
Signed off the Raiders' P.S. 10/5/19
Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
Waived by the Raiders 8/31/19
Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/3/19 Raiders
Marcell Dareus
Lettered: 2008-2010
DT 99 Jacksonville Jaguars
Placed on the I.R. 10/25/19 - Jaguars (core muscle)
2018 - Base Salary: $9,925,000 (added 7/11/18)
Traded to the Jaguars (10/28/17)
Active (Bills)
Suspended for the first four games of 2016 (8/16/16 - 10/4/16) (Bills)
Passed his Physical (8/8/16) (Bills)
Declared Non-Football Illness (7/29/16) (Bills)
Gehrig Dieter
Lettered: 2016
WR 12 Kansas City Chiefs
Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad (12/5/19)
Waived by the Chiefs 12/3/19
Signed from the Chiefs' P.S. (11/18/19)
Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad 10/15/19
Waived by the Chiefs 9/7/19 (Injury Settlement)
Placed on the PUP list (Chiefs) 8/31/19 (Undisclosed)
Chiefs terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/17/18
Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad 9/2/18
Waived by the Chiefs (9/1/18)
2018 - Base Salary: $480,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed a Reserve/Future (Chiefs) 1/8/18
Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad 9/3/17
Waived by the Chiefs 9/2/17
Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/17) - Chiefs
Kenyan Drake
Lettered: 2012-2015
RB 41 Arizona Cardinals
Traded to the Cardinals from the Dolphins 10/28/19
2018 - Base Salary: $705,000 (added 7/11/18)
Four-year $3.5 million deal - 6/16/16 (Dolphins)
Drafted 3rd Round, 73rd Overall (2016) (Dolphins)
Rashaan Evans
Lettered: 2014-2017
LB 54 Tennessee Titans
Signed Contract (4-year) (Titans) - Total Value $11,577,193.... Signing Bonus $6,499,777... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/16/18)
Drafted 1st Round, 22nd Overall (2018) (Titans)
Minkah Fitzpatrick 2015-2017 DB 39 Pittsburgh Steelers Traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers 9/16/19
Signed Contract (4-year) (Dolphins) - Total Value $16,447,773.... Signing Bonus $10,042,016... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (6/1/18)
Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2018) (Dolphins)
D.J. Fluker
Lettered: 2010-2012
OT 78 Seattle Seahawks
Re-Signed with the Seahawks 3/14/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) 3/13/19
2018 - Base Salary: $800,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signs a one-year deal (Seahawks) (3/22/18)
Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
Place on the Injured Reserved (Toe) 11/27/17 - Giants
Signed with the Giants (3/11/17) - one-year deal
Waived by the Chargers (3/7/17)
Reuben Foster
Lettered: 2013-2016
LB 56 Washington Redskins
Placed on the Injured Reserved (Knee) 5/22/19 .. Does not count against the 90 limit. (Redskins)
Exemption Lifted 4/12/19 (Redskins)
Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List 11/27/18
Claimed off Waivers - Redskins 11/27/18
Released by the 49ers (11/25/18)
9/17/18 Suspension Lifted (49ers)
7/3/18 - Suspended the first 2 games of 2018 (substance abuse policy) forfeiting $241,586 (2018) salary/bonus
2018 - Base Salary: $772,672 (added 7/11/18)
6/9/17 -Signed Contract(4-year) (49ers) - Total Value $9,035,309.... Signing Bonus $4,711,134... 2017 CAP $1,642,783
Drafted 1st Round, 31st Overall by the 49ers (2017)
Robert Foster
Lettered: 2014-2017
WR 16 Buffalo Bills
Bills terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/10/18
Signed to the Bills' Practice Squad 10/20/18
Waived by the Bills 10/18/18
2018 - Base Salary: $480,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/1/18) (3-year) (Bills) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Brandon Greene
Lettered: 2013-2016
OG 75 Carolina Panthers
Placed on the Injured Reserve (Neck) 9/23/19 - Panthers
Signed with the Panthers - 4/8/19
Waived by the Bears (9/1/18)
2018 - Base Salary: $480,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed as a Free Agent (Bears) 12/23/17
Terminated contract with the Bears 12/23/17
Signed on the Bears' Practice Squad 9/3/17
Waived by the Bears 9/2/17
Signed as an unsigned Free Agent 8/8/17 (Bears)
Shaun Dion Hamilton
Lettered: 2014-2017
ILB 51 Washington Redskins
Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $2,613,010.... Signing Bonus $153,010... 2018 CAP $518,252 (5/10/18)
Drafted 6th Round, 197th Overall (2018) (Redskins)
Da'Shawn Hand 2014-2017 DE 93 Detroit Lions Placed on the Injured Reserved (Ankle) 12/12/19
Active (Lions) 3/13/19
Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/18/18 (knee)
Signed Contract (4-year) (Lions) - Total Value $3,141,964.... Signing Bonus $681,964... 2018 CAP $650,491 (5/12/18)
Drafted 4th Round, 114th Overall (2018) (Lions)
Damien Harris
Lettered: 2015-2018
RB 37 New England Patriots
Signed Contract (4-year) (Patriots) - $3,631,136.... Signing Bonus $886,136... $886,136 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (6/5/19)
Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2019) (Patriots)
Ronnie Harrison
Lettered: 2015-2017
S 36 Jacksonville Jaguars
Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/22/18 (knee)
Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $3,388,032.... Signing Bonus $803,032... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/24/18)
Drafted 3rd Round, 93rd Overall (2018) (Jaguars)
J.C. Hassenauer
Lettered: 2014-2017
OL/C 60 Pittsburgh Steelers
Signed from the Steelers' P.S. 12/24/19
Signed on the Steelers' P.S. 11/20/19
Waived by the Steelers 8/31/19
Signed a one-year contract (Steelers - 4/5/19)
Waived from the Falcons' PS Signed on the Falcons' 10/23/18
Practice Squad 9/2/18
Waived by the Falcons (9/1/18)
Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18) (3-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Derrick Henry
Lettered: 2013-2015
RB 22 Tennessee Titans
2018 - Base Salary: $941,630 (added 7/11/18)
$5.407 million deal - $3.278 million guaranteed, ($2.133 million signing bonus) - 5/9/16 (Titans)
Drafted 2nd Round, 45th Overall (2016) (Titans)
Hale Hentges
Lettered: 2015-2018
TE 88 Washington Redskins
Signed by the Redskins 10/7/19
Waived by the Colts - 10/5/19
Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/3/19 Colts
Dont'a Hightower
Lettered: 2008-2011
ILB 54 New England Patriots
2018 - Base Salary: $5,750,000 (added 7/11/18)
Placed on the Injured Reserved 11/7/17 (shoulder) Patriots
Passed Physical 8/22/17 - Patriots
Declared physically unable to perform (Counts on Active List) (7/24/17) - Patriots
Re-Signed with the Patriots (3/15/17) four-year deal
Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Patriots)
O.J. Howard
Lettered: 2013-2016
TE 80 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Active (Buccaneers) 2/2019
Placed on the Injured Reserved 11/20/18 (Bucs) (ankle & foot)
2018 - Base Salary: $969,301 (added 7/11/18)
Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/20/17 (ankle)
Signed Contract(4-year) (Buccaneers) - Total Value $11,094,618.... Signing Bonus $6,208,813... 2017 CAP $2,017,203
Drafted 1st Round, 19th Overall by the Buccaneers (2017)
Marlon Humphrey
Lettered: 2015-2016
CB 44 Baltimore Ravens
2018 - Base Salary: $1,003,522 (added 7/11/18)
Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $11,847,480.... Signing Bonus $6,756,348... 2017 CAP $2,154,087
Drafted 1st Round, 16th Overall by the Ravens (2017)
Mark Ingram II
Lettered: 2008-2010
RB 21 Baltimore Ravens
Agreed to terms... (Ravens) 3/13/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Saints) 3/13/19
Reinstated from being suspended (Saints) 10/1/18
2018 - Base Salary: $4,000,000 (added 7/11/18)
Suspended for the first four games of 2018 (Saints) 5/8/18 (Appealed and denied)
Active (Saints)
Placed on the IR - Shoulder (12/9/15) (Saints)
Signed a four-year, $16 million contract agreement, a $3.6 million signing bonus and $7.6 million guaranteed. 3/7/15 (Saints)
Eddie Jackson
Lettered: 2013-2016
S 39 Chicago Bears
2018 - Base Salary: $555,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed Contract(4-year) (Bears) - Total Value $3,065,797.... Signing Bonus $665,797... 2017 CAP $631,449
Drafted 4th Round, 112th Overall by the Bears (2017)
Kareem Jackson
Lettered: 2007-2009
DB 22 Denver Broncos
Suspension Lifted by Commissioner - Broncos 12/30/19
Suspended less than one year (Broncos) - 12/17/19
Agreed to terms... (Broncos) 3/13/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) 3/13/19
2018 - Base Salary: $6,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed a a four-year, $34 million deal includes $20 million guaranteed 3/7/15 (Texans)
Josh Jacobs
Lettered: 2016-2018
RB 28 Oakland Raiders
Signed Contract (4-year) (Raiders) - $11,933,398.... Signing Bonus $6,698,836...$11,933,398 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/9/19)
Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall (2019) (Raiders)
Cyrus Jones
Lettered: 2012-2015
Lettered:CB 39 Denver Broncos
Placed on the Non-Football Illness List 11/26/19 (Broncos)
Signed with Broncos 11/13/19
Waived by the Ravens 11/12/19
Signed with the Ravens (10/8/18)
Waived by the Patriots (10/6/18)
Signed with the Patriots (9/19/18)
Contract terminated by the Ravens (9/19/18)...
Signed on the Ravens' Practice Squad 9/2/18
Waived by the Patriots (9/1/18)
Passed Physical (8/7/18)
2018 - Base Salary: $814,246 (added 7/11/18)
Placed on the Injured Reserved 9/2/17 (ACL/meniscus)
four-year worth $4.006M, $1.45M guaranteed ($1.113M signing bonus) - 5/13/16 (Patriots)
Drafted 2nd Round, 60th Overall (2016) (Patriots)
Julio Jones
Lettered: 2008-2010
WR 11 Atlanta Falcons
7/26/18 - Converted $1M of his 2018 salary & $2M of 2019 salary into a restructured bonus ($4,400,000). 2018 Base Salary is now $9,000,000 (7/26/18)
2018 - Base Salary: $10,500,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed a five-year deal worth 71.250 million with $47 million guaranteed. 8/29/15 (Falcons)
Ryan Kelly
Lettered: 2012-2015
C 78 Indianapolis Colts
2018 - Base Salary: $1,400,089 (added 7/11/18)
Placed on the IR - Concussion (Colts) 12/18/17
$10.45 million deal ($5.8 million signing bonus) (5/5/16) (Colts)
Drafted 1st Round, 18th Overall (2016) (Colts)
Dre Kirkpatrick
Lettered: 2009-2011
CB 27 Cincinnati Bengals
Placed on the I.R. 11/15/19 - Bengals (knee)
Active (Bengals) 2/2019
Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Bengals - 12/28/18
2018 - Base Salary: $4,750,000 (added 7/11/18)
Re-Signed with the Bengals (3/9/17) - five-year deal
Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Bengals)
Four-year deal worth $8.6 million with $7.84 million of that fully guaranteed. (Bengals)
Cole Mazza
Lettered: 2013-2016
LS 45 Los Angeles Chargers
Signed with the Chargers 4/8/19
AJ McCarron
Lettered: 2010-2013
QB 2 Houston Texans
Signed with the Texans 3/20/19
Waived as a Vested Veteran (Raiders) - 3/14/19 (Post-June 1 Designation)
Traded from the Bills to the Raiders (9/1/18)
2018 - Base Salary: $900,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signs a two-year deal value of $10 million...($6 million guaranteed.. and up to $16.5 million) (Bills) (3/15/18)
Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
Activated 12/9/14 (Bengals)
Remained on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury 11/18/14 (Bengals)
Placed on the PUP (shoulder) 8/30/14 (Bengals)
Added to the non-football injury list 7/21/14 (Bengals)
Christian Miller
Lettered: 2015-2018
LB/DE 50 Carolina Panthers
Signed Contract (4-year) (Panthers) - $3,254,208.... Signing Bonus $734,208...$734,208 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/10/19)
Drafted 4th Round, 115th Overall (2019) (Panthers)
C.J. Mosley
Lettered: 2010-2013
LB 57 New York Jets
Placed on the I.R. (12/3/19)
Signed with the Jets (3/15/19)
Unrestricted Free Agent (Ravens) 3/13/19
2018 - Base Salary: $8,718,000 (added 7/11/18)
Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall (2014) (Ravens)
Jamey Mosley
Lettered: 2016-2018
LB
Contract expired - 1/6/19 - Cardinals
Signed on the Cardinals' Practice Squad 12/18/19
Released by the Jets - 11/25/19
Signed on the Jets' Practice Squad (11/1/19)
Waived from the Jet's P.S. (10/8/19)
Signed on the Jets' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
Waived by the Jets 8/31/19
Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/18/19 Jets
Da'Ron Payne
Lettered: 2015-2017
DT 94 Washington Redskins
Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $14,418,360.... Signing Bonus $8,566,080... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/10/18)
Drafted 1st Round, 13th Overall (2018) (Redskins)
Ross Pierschbacher
Lettered: 2015-2018
C 64 Washington Redskins
Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - $2,829,642.... Signing Bonus $309,642...$309,642 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/10/19)
Drafted 5th Round, 153rd Overall (2019) (Redskins)
Reggie Ragland
Lettered: 2012-2015
LB 59 Kansas City Chiefs
Passed Physical (8/5/18)
2018 - Base Salary: $931,034 (added 7/11/18)
Traded from the Bill to the Chiefs 8/28/17
Placed on the Injured Reserved (Bills) (ACL) (8/30/16)
Drafted 2nd Round, 41st Overall (Bills) (2016)
Jarran Reed
Lettered: 2014-2015
DT 91 Seattle Seahawks
Roster Exemption Lifted (Seahawks 10/19/19)
Suspended lifted .. Placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission 10/14/19 (Seahawks)
Suspended 1st 6-games of 2019 (personal conduct policy) - Seahawks 7/22/19
2018 - Base Salary: $894,512 (added 7/11/18)
Drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall (2016) (Seahawks)
Calvin Ridley
Lettered: 2015-2017
WR 18 Atlanta Falcons
Placed on Falcons' Injured Reserve (abdominal) 12/10/19
Signed Contract (4-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $10,900,711.... Signing Bonus $6,007,790.. 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (7/4/18)
Drafted 1st Round, 26th Overall (2018) (Falcons)
A'Shawn Robinson
Lettered: 2013-2015
DT 91 Detroit Lions
Active (Lions) 3/13/19
Placed on the Injured Reserved (Knee) Lions - 12/28/18
2018 - Base Salary: $925,785 (added 7/11/18)
Signed a four-year worth $5,233,638 ($2,006,280 signing bonus) - 5/10/16 (Lions)
Drafted 2nd Round, 46th Overall (2016) (Lions)
Cam Robinson
Lettered: 2014-2016
OT 74 Jacksonville Jaguars
Passed Physical - Removed from PUP - Jaguars 8/12/19
Place on the PUP List (ACL) - Jaguars 7/22/19
Active (Jaguars) 2/2019
Placed on the Jaguars' Injured Reserve - Knee - 9/18/18
2018 - Base Salary: $784,007 (added 7/11/18)
Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $7,018,163.... Signing Bonus $$3,244,118... 2017 CAP $1,276,029
Drafted 2nd Round, 34th Overall by the Jacksonville (2017)
Bo Scarbrough
Lettered: 2015-2017
RB 43 Detroit Lions
Signed from the Lions' P.S. (11/16/19)
Signed on the Lions' PS (11/6/19)
Waived by the Seahawks 8/31/19
Signed from the Jags' PS (Seahawks 12/18/18)
Signed on the Jaguars' Practice Squad 10/11/18
Waived off of the Cowboys P.S. (10/9/18)
Signed on the Cowboys' Practice Squad 9/3/18
Waived by the Cowboys (9/1/18)
Signed Contract (4-year) (Cowboys) - Total Value $2,545,552.... Signing Bonus $85,552... 2018 CAP $501,388 (5/12/18)
Drafted 7th Round, 236th Overall (2018) (Cowboys)
JK Scott
Lettered: 2014-2017
P 6 Green Bay Packers
Signed Contract (4-year) (Packers) - Total Value $2,677,553.... Signing Bonus $217,553... 2018 CAP $534,388 (5/4/18)
Drafted 5th Round, 172nd Overall (2018) (Packers)
Cam Sims
Lettered: 2014-2017
WR 89 Washington Redskins
Signed from the Redskins' P.S. (11/16/19)
Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (10/22/19)
Waived by the Redskins (10/19/19)
Signed off the Redskins' P.S. 10/2/19
Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
Waived by the Redskins 8/31/19
Active (Redskins) 3/13/19
Placed on the Redskins' Injured Reserve - Ankle - 9/11/18
Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/3/18) (3-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000
Andre Smith
Lettered: 2006-2008
T 76 Baltimore Ravens
Signed a one-year contract 2/6/2020
Signed with the Ravens - 1/8/2020
Waived by the Bengals 11/30/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Bengals) 3/13/19
Signed with the Bengals (11/29/18)
Waived by the Cardinals (11/26/18)
2018 - Base Salary: $915,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signs a two-year deal value of $8 million.... up to $10.2 million - 3/16/18 (Cardinals)
Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18
Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/20/17 (knee)
Signed with the Bengals (3/14/17) - one-year deal
Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Vikings)
Placed on the IR - torn tricep (10/10/16) - Vikings
Signed with the Vikings as a Free Agent (3/17/16)
Irv Smith Jr.
Lettered: 2016-2018
TE 84 Minnesota Vikings
Signed Contract (4-year) (Vikings) - $5,786,709.... Signing Bonus $2,228,515...$2,986,547 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/3/19)
Drafted 2nd Round, 50th Overall (2019) (Vikings)
Damion Square
Lettered: 2010-2012
DL 71 Los Angeles Chargers
Signed as a Free Agent (Chargers - 5/13/19)
Did not receive a May 7 Tender (5/8/19 - Chargers)
Unrestricted Free Agent (Bengals) 3/13/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Chargers) 3/13/19
2018 - Base Salary: $2,000,000 (added 7/11/18)
Re-Signed with the Chargers (3/10/17) - two-year deal
Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Chargers)
Active (Chargers)
Suspended for the first four games of 2016 (8/24/16 - 10/4/16) (Chargers)
Signed as a Free Agent (3/16/16) - Chargers
Signed from the Practice Squad 11/4/15 (Chargers)
Signed on the Practice Squad 9/6/15 (Chargers)
Waived by the Chargers 9/5/15
Signed by the Chargers 11/3/14
Waived by the Chiefs 11/1/14
Signed by the Chiefs 8/31/14
Waived by the Eagles 8/30/14
Deionte Thompson
Lettered: 2016-2018
S 35 Arizona Cardinals
Signed Contract (4-year) (Cardinals) - $2,868,832.... Signing Bonus $348,832...$348,832 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/13/18)
Drafted 5th Round, 139th Overall (2019) (Cardinals)
Dalvin Tomlinson
Lettered: 2014-2016
DT 94 New York Giants
2018 - Base Salary: $672,823 (added 7/11/18)
Signed Contract(4-year) (Giants) - Total Value $4,572,101.... Signing Bonus $1,465,164... 2017 CAP $831,291
Drafted 2nd Round, 55th Overall by the Giants (2017)
Levi Wallace
Lettered: 2016-2017
CB 39 Buffalo Bills
Bills terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/6/18
Signed on the Bills' Practice Squad 9/2/18
Waived by the Bills (9/1/18)
Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/1/18) (3-year) (Bills) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000
DeAndrew White
Lettered: 2011-2014
WR 18 Carolina Panthers
Signed from the Practice Squad (Panthers) 10/22/19
Signed on the Panthers' Practice Squad (9/1/19)
Waived by the Panthers 8/31/19
Active (Panthers) 2/2019
Signed a Reserve/ Future Contract (Panthers) 12/31/18
Signed on the Panthers' Practice Squad (12/5/18)
Waived from the Panthers' PS (10/1/18)
Signed on the Panthers' Practice Squad (9/11/18)
Waived by the Broncos (9/1/18)
Claimed off Waivers by the Broncos (8/14/18)
Waived by the Texans 8/13/18
2018 - Base Salary: $630,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed from the Practice Squad (Texans) 12/5/17
Signed on the Texans' Practice Squad 11/29/17
Waived by the Texans 8/21/17 - From Reserve/Injured (Injury Settlement)
Signed (Texans) Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit (8/15/17)
Waived by the Texans - Injured (Groin) 8/14/17
Signed with the Texans - 8/1/17
Waived by the Patriots 6/21/17
Signed on the Patriots' Practice Squad 9/14/16
Waived by the 49ers 9/3/16
Signed as an undrafted Free Agent (49ers) 5/2/15
Jonah Williams
Lettered: 2016-2018
T 73 Cincinnati Bengals
Remains on the PUP (Bengals), but can practice 12/12/19
Placed on the PUP list (Bengals) 8/31/19 (Shoulder)
Signed Contract (4-year) (Bengals) - $17,630,166.... Signing Bonus $10,841,940...$17,630,166 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/16/19)
Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2019) (Bengals)
Quinnen Williams
Lettered: 2017-2018
DL 95 New York Jets
Signed Contract (4-year) (Jets) - $32,529,371.... Signing Bonus $21,677,724...$32,529,371 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/26/19)
Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall (2019) (Jets)
Tim Williams
Lettered: 2013-2016
LB 47 Green Bay Packers
Signed on Packers' P.S.( 11/7/19)
Waived by the Packers 11/5/19
Signed with the Packers 10/2/19
Waived by the Ravens - 10/1/19
2018 - Base Salary: $595,000 (added 7/11/18)
Signed Contract(4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $3,256,680.... Signing Bonus $856,680... 2017 CAP $$679,170
Drafted 3rd Round, 78th Overall by the Ravens (2017)
Mack Wilson
Lettered: 2016-2018
LB 51 Cleveland Browns
Signed Contract (4-year) (Browns) - $2,827,622.... Signing Bonus $307,622...$307,622 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/6/19)
Drafted 5th Round, 155th Overall (2019) (Browns)
T.J. Yeldon
Lettered: 2012-2014
RB 29 Buffalo Bills
Signed with the Bills 4/22/19
Unrestricted Free Agent (Jaguars) 3/13/19
2018 - Base Salary: $1,241,421 (added 7/11/18)
Placed on the IR - Ankle (12/26/16)
Signed a four-year (5/27/15) (Jaguars)
Drafted 2nd Round, 36th Overall (2015) (Jaguars)
