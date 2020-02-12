Alabama Players in the NFL

The University of Alabama had the most players, 56, on active rosters during 2019 kickoff weekend. Ohio State (44) ranked second.

Kickoff weekend is the only time the NFL releases a snapshot of league rosters as they're otherwise fluid. Players on the injured list, suspended or on practice squads are not included.

The Crimson Tide also placed the most NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018, with 44.

Alabama's active players:

Jonathan Allen

Lettered: 2013-2016

DE 93 Washington Redskins

2018 Base Salary: $992,108 (added 7/11/18)

Placed on the Injured Reserved 10/19/17 (foot)

Signed Contract(4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $11,596,377.... Signing Bonus $6,573,728... 2017 CAP $2,108,432

Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall to the Redskins (2017)

Ryan Anderson

Lettered: 2013-2016

LB 52 Washington Redskins

2018 - Base Salary: $707,033 (added 7/11/18)

Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $5,324,723.... Signing Bonus $2,012,526... 2017 CAP $968,131

Drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall by the Redskins (2017)

Anthony Averett

Lettered: 2015-2017

DB 34 Baltimore Ravens

Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $3,120,997.... Signing Bonus $660,997... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)

Drafted 4th Round, 118th Overall (2018) (Ravens)

Mark Barron

Lettered: 2008-2011

S 26 Pittsburgh Steelers

Signed a two-year contract with the Steelers (3/19/19)

Waived as a Vested Veteran (Rams) - 3/8/19

2018 - Base Salary: $7,000,000 (added 7/11/18)

Re-signed five-year, $45 million deal (Rams)

Traded from the Buccaneers 10/28/14 (Rams)

Bradley Bozeman

Lettered: 2014-2017

C 77 Baltimore Ravens

Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $2,578,408.... Signing Bonus $118,408... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/5/18)

Drafted 6th Round, 215th Overall (2018) (Ravens)

Tony Brown

Lettered: 2014-2017

CB Cincinnati Bengals

Signed with the Bengals

Waived by the Packers - 12/28/19

Re-signed with the Packers 3/15/19

Exclusive Rights Free Agent (Packers) 3/13/19

Signed from the Packers' PS - 9/29/18

Signed on the Packers' Practice Squad 9/3/18

Waived by the Chargers (9/1/18)

Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18) (3-year) (Chargers) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000

Isaiah Buggs

Lettered: 2017-2018

DL 96 Pittsburgh Steelers

Signed Contract (4-year) (Steelers) - $2,687,993 .... Signing Bonus $167,993... $167,993 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/8/19)

Drafted 6th Round, 192nd Overall (2019) (Steelers)

James Carpenter

Lettered: 2009-2010

T 77 Atlanta Falcons

Placed on the Injured Reserve - Concussion (Falcons) 12/20/19

Agreed to terms... (Falcons) 3/13/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Jets) 3/13/19

Active (Jets) 2/2019

Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Jets - 11/28/18

2018 - Base Salary: $4,450,000 (added 7/11/18)

Active (Jets)

Placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (7/28/16) Jets)

Signed four-year deal worth roughly $4.75M (3/10/15) (Jets)

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Lettered: 2011-2013

S 21 Chicago Bears

Passed Physical 7/30/19 (Bears)

Place on the PUP List (sprained knee) - Bears 7/22/19

Signed with the Bears 3/14/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Redskins) 3/13/19

Traded from the Packers to the Redskins 10/30/18

2018 - Base Salary: $5,957,000 (added 7/11/18)

Packers have exercised fifth-year option (5/1/17)

Drafted 1st Round, 21st Overall (2014) (Packers)

Landon Collins

Lettered: 2012-2014

SS 20 Washington Redskins

Signed with the Redskins (3/14/19)

Unrestricted Free Agent (Giants) 3/13/19

Active (Giants) 2/2019

Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Giants - 12/6/18

2018 - Base Salary: $1,269,620 (added 7/11/18)

Placed on the IR - Arm (Giants) 12/26/17

Signed a four-year, $6.1 million with a $2.1 million signing bonus 6/19/15 (Giants)

Drafted 2nd Round, 33rd Overall (2015) (Giants)

Amari Cooper

Lettered: 2012-2014

WR 19 Dallas Cowboys

Traded from the Raiders to the Cowboys 10/22/18

2018 - Base Salary: $700,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed a four-year, $22.6 million with a $14.7 million signing bonus 5/7/15 (Raiders)

Drafted 1st Round, 4th Overall (2015) (Raiders)

Lester Cotton Sr.

Lettered: 2015-2018

OG 67 Oakland Raiders

Activate from the Raiders' Practice Squad 12/21/19

Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (10/10/19)/

Waived by the Raiders 10/7/19

Signed off the Raiders' P.S. 10/5/19

Signed on the Raiders' Practice Squad (9/1/19)

Waived by the Raiders 8/31/19

Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/3/19 Raiders

Marcell Dareus

Lettered: 2008-2010

DT 99 Jacksonville Jaguars

Placed on the I.R. 10/25/19 - Jaguars (core muscle)

2018 - Base Salary: $9,925,000 (added 7/11/18)

Traded to the Jaguars (10/28/17)

Active (Bills)

Suspended for the first four games of 2016 (8/16/16 - 10/4/16) (Bills)

Passed his Physical (8/8/16) (Bills)

Declared Non-Football Illness (7/29/16) (Bills)

Gehrig Dieter

Lettered: 2016

WR 12 Kansas City Chiefs

Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad (12/5/19)

Waived by the Chiefs 12/3/19

Signed from the Chiefs' P.S. (11/18/19)

Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad 10/15/19

Waived by the Chiefs 9/7/19 (Injury Settlement)

Placed on the PUP list (Chiefs) 8/31/19 (Undisclosed)

Chiefs terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/17/18

Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad 9/2/18

Waived by the Chiefs (9/1/18)

2018 - Base Salary: $480,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed a Reserve/Future (Chiefs) 1/8/18

Signed on the Chiefs' Practice Squad 9/3/17

Waived by the Chiefs 9/2/17

Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/17) - Chiefs

Kenyan Drake

Lettered: 2012-2015

RB 41 Arizona Cardinals

Traded to the Cardinals from the Dolphins 10/28/19

2018 - Base Salary: $705,000 (added 7/11/18)

Four-year $3.5 million deal - 6/16/16 (Dolphins)

Drafted 3rd Round, 73rd Overall (2016) (Dolphins)

Rashaan Evans

Lettered: 2014-2017

LB 54 Tennessee Titans

Signed Contract (4-year) (Titans) - Total Value $11,577,193.... Signing Bonus $6,499,777... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/16/18)

Drafted 1st Round, 22nd Overall (2018) (Titans)

Minkah Fitzpatrick 2015-2017 DB 39 Pittsburgh Steelers Traded from the Dolphins to the Steelers 9/16/19

Signed Contract (4-year) (Dolphins) - Total Value $16,447,773.... Signing Bonus $10,042,016... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (6/1/18)

Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2018) (Dolphins)

D.J. Fluker

Lettered: 2010-2012

OT 78 Seattle Seahawks

Re-Signed with the Seahawks 3/14/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Seahawks) 3/13/19

2018 - Base Salary: $800,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signs a one-year deal (Seahawks) (3/22/18)

Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18

Place on the Injured Reserved (Toe) 11/27/17 - Giants

Signed with the Giants (3/11/17) - one-year deal

Waived by the Chargers (3/7/17)

Reuben Foster

Lettered: 2013-2016

LB 56 Washington Redskins

Placed on the Injured Reserved (Knee) 5/22/19 .. Does not count against the 90 limit. (Redskins)

Exemption Lifted 4/12/19 (Redskins)

Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List 11/27/18

Claimed off Waivers - Redskins 11/27/18

Released by the 49ers (11/25/18)

9/17/18 Suspension Lifted (49ers)

7/3/18 - Suspended the first 2 games of 2018 (substance abuse policy) forfeiting $241,586 (2018) salary/bonus

2018 - Base Salary: $772,672 (added 7/11/18)

6/9/17 -Signed Contract(4-year) (49ers) - Total Value $9,035,309.... Signing Bonus $4,711,134... 2017 CAP $1,642,783

Drafted 1st Round, 31st Overall by the 49ers (2017)

Robert Foster

Lettered: 2014-2017

WR 16 Buffalo Bills

Bills terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/10/18

Signed to the Bills' Practice Squad 10/20/18

Waived by the Bills 10/18/18

2018 - Base Salary: $480,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/1/18) (3-year) (Bills) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000

Brandon Greene

Lettered: 2013-2016

OG 75 Carolina Panthers

Placed on the Injured Reserve (Neck) 9/23/19 - Panthers

Signed with the Panthers - 4/8/19

Waived by the Bears (9/1/18)

2018 - Base Salary: $480,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed as a Free Agent (Bears) 12/23/17

Terminated contract with the Bears 12/23/17

Signed on the Bears' Practice Squad 9/3/17

Waived by the Bears 9/2/17

Signed as an unsigned Free Agent 8/8/17 (Bears)

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Lettered: 2014-2017

ILB 51 Washington Redskins

Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $2,613,010.... Signing Bonus $153,010... 2018 CAP $518,252 (5/10/18)

Drafted 6th Round, 197th Overall (2018) (Redskins)

Da'Shawn Hand 2014-2017 DE 93 Detroit Lions Placed on the Injured Reserved (Ankle) 12/12/19

Active (Lions) 3/13/19

Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/18/18 (knee)

Signed Contract (4-year) (Lions) - Total Value $3,141,964.... Signing Bonus $681,964... 2018 CAP $650,491 (5/12/18)

Drafted 4th Round, 114th Overall (2018) (Lions)

Damien Harris

Lettered: 2015-2018

RB 37 New England Patriots

Signed Contract (4-year) (Patriots) - $3,631,136.... Signing Bonus $886,136... $886,136 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (6/5/19)

Drafted 3rd Round, 87th Overall (2019) (Patriots)

Ronnie Harrison

Lettered: 2015-2017

S 36 Jacksonville Jaguars

Active (Jaguars) 2/2019

Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/22/18 (knee)

Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $3,388,032.... Signing Bonus $803,032... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/24/18)

Drafted 3rd Round, 93rd Overall (2018) (Jaguars)

J.C. Hassenauer

Lettered: 2014-2017

OL/C 60 Pittsburgh Steelers

Signed from the Steelers' P.S. 12/24/19

Signed on the Steelers' P.S. 11/20/19

Waived by the Steelers 8/31/19

Signed a one-year contract (Steelers - 4/5/19)

Waived from the Falcons' PS Signed on the Falcons' 10/23/18

Practice Squad 9/2/18

Waived by the Falcons (9/1/18)

Signed as an Undrafted FA (4/29/18) (3-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000

Derrick Henry

Lettered: 2013-2015

RB 22 Tennessee Titans

2018 - Base Salary: $941,630 (added 7/11/18)

$5.407 million deal - $3.278 million guaranteed, ($2.133 million signing bonus) - 5/9/16 (Titans)

Drafted 2nd Round, 45th Overall (2016) (Titans)

Hale Hentges

Lettered: 2015-2018

TE 88 Washington Redskins

Signed by the Redskins 10/7/19

Waived by the Colts - 10/5/19

Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/3/19 Colts

Dont'a Hightower

Lettered: 2008-2011

ILB 54 New England Patriots

2018 - Base Salary: $5,750,000 (added 7/11/18)

Placed on the Injured Reserved 11/7/17 (shoulder) Patriots

Passed Physical 8/22/17 - Patriots

Declared physically unable to perform (Counts on Active List) (7/24/17) - Patriots

Re-Signed with the Patriots (3/15/17) four-year deal

Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Patriots)

O.J. Howard

Lettered: 2013-2016

TE 80 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Active (Buccaneers) 2/2019

Placed on the Injured Reserved 11/20/18 (Bucs) (ankle & foot)

2018 - Base Salary: $969,301 (added 7/11/18)

Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/20/17 (ankle)

Signed Contract(4-year) (Buccaneers) - Total Value $11,094,618.... Signing Bonus $6,208,813... 2017 CAP $2,017,203

Drafted 1st Round, 19th Overall by the Buccaneers (2017)

Marlon Humphrey

Lettered: 2015-2016

CB 44 Baltimore Ravens

2018 - Base Salary: $1,003,522 (added 7/11/18)

Signed Contract (4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $11,847,480.... Signing Bonus $6,756,348... 2017 CAP $2,154,087

Drafted 1st Round, 16th Overall by the Ravens (2017)

Mark Ingram II

Lettered: 2008-2010

RB 21 Baltimore Ravens

Agreed to terms... (Ravens) 3/13/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Saints) 3/13/19

Reinstated from being suspended (Saints) 10/1/18

2018 - Base Salary: $4,000,000 (added 7/11/18)

Suspended for the first four games of 2018 (Saints) 5/8/18 (Appealed and denied)

Active (Saints)

Placed on the IR - Shoulder (12/9/15) (Saints)

Signed a four-year, $16 million contract agreement, a $3.6 million signing bonus and $7.6 million guaranteed. 3/7/15 (Saints)

Eddie Jackson

Lettered: 2013-2016

S 39 Chicago Bears

2018 - Base Salary: $555,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed Contract(4-year) (Bears) - Total Value $3,065,797.... Signing Bonus $665,797... 2017 CAP $631,449

Drafted 4th Round, 112th Overall by the Bears (2017)

Kareem Jackson

Lettered: 2007-2009

DB 22 Denver Broncos

Suspension Lifted by Commissioner - Broncos 12/30/19

Suspended less than one year (Broncos) - 12/17/19

Agreed to terms... (Broncos) 3/13/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Texans) 3/13/19

2018 - Base Salary: $6,500,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed a a four-year, $34 million deal includes $20 million guaranteed 3/7/15 (Texans)

Josh Jacobs

Lettered: 2016-2018

RB 28 Oakland Raiders

Signed Contract (4-year) (Raiders) - $11,933,398.... Signing Bonus $6,698,836...$11,933,398 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/9/19)

Drafted 1st Round, 24th Overall (2019) (Raiders)

Cyrus Jones

Lettered: 2012-2015

Lettered:CB 39 Denver Broncos

Placed on the Non-Football Illness List 11/26/19 (Broncos)

Signed with Broncos 11/13/19

Waived by the Ravens 11/12/19

Signed with the Ravens (10/8/18)

Waived by the Patriots (10/6/18)

Signed with the Patriots (9/19/18)

Contract terminated by the Ravens (9/19/18)...

Signed on the Ravens' Practice Squad 9/2/18

Waived by the Patriots (9/1/18)

Passed Physical (8/7/18)

2018 - Base Salary: $814,246 (added 7/11/18)

Placed on the Injured Reserved 9/2/17 (ACL/meniscus)

four-year worth $4.006M, $1.45M guaranteed ($1.113M signing bonus) - 5/13/16 (Patriots)

Drafted 2nd Round, 60th Overall (2016) (Patriots)

Julio Jones

Lettered: 2008-2010

WR 11 Atlanta Falcons

7/26/18 - Converted $1M of his 2018 salary & $2M of 2019 salary into a restructured bonus ($4,400,000). 2018 Base Salary is now $9,000,000 (7/26/18)

2018 - Base Salary: $10,500,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed a five-year deal worth 71.250 million with $47 million guaranteed. 8/29/15 (Falcons)

Ryan Kelly

Lettered: 2012-2015

C 78 Indianapolis Colts

2018 - Base Salary: $1,400,089 (added 7/11/18)

Placed on the IR - Concussion (Colts) 12/18/17

$10.45 million deal ($5.8 million signing bonus) (5/5/16) (Colts)

Drafted 1st Round, 18th Overall (2016) (Colts)

Dre Kirkpatrick

Lettered: 2009-2011

CB 27 Cincinnati Bengals

Placed on the I.R. 11/15/19 - Bengals (knee)

Active (Bengals) 2/2019

Placed on the Injured Reserve (Shoulder) Bengals - 12/28/18

2018 - Base Salary: $4,750,000 (added 7/11/18)

Re-Signed with the Bengals (3/9/17) - five-year deal

Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Bengals)

Four-year deal worth $8.6 million with $7.84 million of that fully guaranteed. (Bengals)

Cole Mazza

Lettered: 2013-2016

LS 45 Los Angeles Chargers

Signed with the Chargers 4/8/19

AJ McCarron

Lettered: 2010-2013

QB 2 Houston Texans

Signed with the Texans 3/20/19

Waived as a Vested Veteran (Raiders) - 3/14/19 (Post-June 1 Designation)

Traded from the Bills to the Raiders (9/1/18)

2018 - Base Salary: $900,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signs a two-year deal value of $10 million...($6 million guaranteed.. and up to $16.5 million) (Bills) (3/15/18)

Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18

Activated 12/9/14 (Bengals)

Remained on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury 11/18/14 (Bengals)

Placed on the PUP (shoulder) 8/30/14 (Bengals)

Added to the non-football injury list 7/21/14 (Bengals)

Christian Miller

Lettered: 2015-2018

LB/DE 50 Carolina Panthers

Signed Contract (4-year) (Panthers) - $3,254,208.... Signing Bonus $734,208...$734,208 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/10/19)

Drafted 4th Round, 115th Overall (2019) (Panthers)

C.J. Mosley

Lettered: 2010-2013

LB 57 New York Jets

Placed on the I.R. (12/3/19)

Signed with the Jets (3/15/19)

Unrestricted Free Agent (Ravens) 3/13/19

2018 - Base Salary: $8,718,000 (added 7/11/18)

Drafted 1st Round, 17th Overall (2014) (Ravens)

Jamey Mosley

Lettered: 2016-2018

LB

Contract expired - 1/6/19 - Cardinals

Signed on the Cardinals' Practice Squad 12/18/19

Released by the Jets - 11/25/19

Signed on the Jets' Practice Squad (11/1/19)

Waived from the Jet's P.S. (10/8/19)

Signed on the Jets' Practice Squad (9/1/19)

Waived by the Jets 8/31/19

Signed as an Undrafted Free Agent - 5/18/19 Jets

Da'Ron Payne

Lettered: 2015-2017

DT 94 Washington Redskins

Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $14,418,360.... Signing Bonus $8,566,080... 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (5/10/18)

Drafted 1st Round, 13th Overall (2018) (Redskins)

Ross Pierschbacher

Lettered: 2015-2018

C 64 Washington Redskins

Signed Contract (4-year) (Redskins) - $2,829,642.... Signing Bonus $309,642...$309,642 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/10/19)

Drafted 5th Round, 153rd Overall (2019) (Redskins)

Reggie Ragland

Lettered: 2012-2015

LB 59 Kansas City Chiefs

Passed Physical (8/5/18)

2018 - Base Salary: $931,034 (added 7/11/18)

Traded from the Bill to the Chiefs 8/28/17

Placed on the Injured Reserved (Bills) (ACL) (8/30/16)

Drafted 2nd Round, 41st Overall (Bills) (2016)

Jarran Reed

Lettered: 2014-2015

DT 91 Seattle Seahawks

Roster Exemption Lifted (Seahawks 10/19/19)

Suspended lifted .. Placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission 10/14/19 (Seahawks)

Suspended 1st 6-games of 2019 (personal conduct policy) - Seahawks 7/22/19

2018 - Base Salary: $894,512 (added 7/11/18)

Drafted 2nd Round, 49th Overall (2016) (Seahawks)

Calvin Ridley

Lettered: 2015-2017

WR 18 Atlanta Falcons

Placed on Falcons' Injured Reserve (abdominal) 12/10/19

Signed Contract (4-year) (Falcons) - Total Value $10,900,711.... Signing Bonus $6,007,790.. 2018 Base Salary $480,000 (7/4/18)

Drafted 1st Round, 26th Overall (2018) (Falcons)

A'Shawn Robinson

Lettered: 2013-2015

DT 91 Detroit Lions

Active (Lions) 3/13/19

Placed on the Injured Reserved (Knee) Lions - 12/28/18

2018 - Base Salary: $925,785 (added 7/11/18)

Signed a four-year worth $5,233,638 ($2,006,280 signing bonus) - 5/10/16 (Lions)

Drafted 2nd Round, 46th Overall (2016) (Lions)

Cam Robinson

Lettered: 2014-2016

OT 74 Jacksonville Jaguars

Passed Physical - Removed from PUP - Jaguars 8/12/19

Place on the PUP List (ACL) - Jaguars 7/22/19

Active (Jaguars) 2/2019

Placed on the Jaguars' Injured Reserve - Knee - 9/18/18

2018 - Base Salary: $784,007 (added 7/11/18)

Signed Contract (4-year) (Jaguars) - Total Value $7,018,163.... Signing Bonus $$3,244,118... 2017 CAP $1,276,029

Drafted 2nd Round, 34th Overall by the Jacksonville (2017)

Bo Scarbrough

Lettered: 2015-2017

RB 43 Detroit Lions

Signed from the Lions' P.S. (11/16/19)

Signed on the Lions' PS (11/6/19)

Waived by the Seahawks 8/31/19

Signed from the Jags' PS (Seahawks 12/18/18)

Signed on the Jaguars' Practice Squad 10/11/18

Waived off of the Cowboys P.S. (10/9/18)

Signed on the Cowboys' Practice Squad 9/3/18

Waived by the Cowboys (9/1/18)

Signed Contract (4-year) (Cowboys) - Total Value $2,545,552.... Signing Bonus $85,552... 2018 CAP $501,388 (5/12/18)

Drafted 7th Round, 236th Overall (2018) (Cowboys)

JK Scott

Lettered: 2014-2017

P 6 Green Bay Packers

Signed Contract (4-year) (Packers) - Total Value $2,677,553.... Signing Bonus $217,553... 2018 CAP $534,388 (5/4/18)

Drafted 5th Round, 172nd Overall (2018) (Packers)

Cam Sims

Lettered: 2014-2017

WR 89 Washington Redskins

Signed from the Redskins' P.S. (11/16/19)

Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (10/22/19)

Waived by the Redskins (10/19/19)

Signed off the Redskins' P.S. 10/2/19

Signed on the Redskins' Practice Squad (9/1/19)

Waived by the Redskins 8/31/19

Active (Redskins) 3/13/19

Placed on the Redskins' Injured Reserve - Ankle - 9/11/18

Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/3/18) (3-year) (Redskins) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000

Andre Smith

Lettered: 2006-2008

T 76 Baltimore Ravens

Signed a one-year contract 2/6/2020

Signed with the Ravens - 1/8/2020

Waived by the Bengals 11/30/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Bengals) 3/13/19

Signed with the Bengals (11/29/18)

Waived by the Cardinals (11/26/18)

2018 - Base Salary: $915,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signs a two-year deal value of $8 million.... up to $10.2 million - 3/16/18 (Cardinals)

Became Unrestricted Free Agent 3/14/18

Placed on the Injured Reserved 12/20/17 (knee)

Signed with the Bengals (3/14/17) - one-year deal

Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Vikings)

Placed on the IR - torn tricep (10/10/16) - Vikings

Signed with the Vikings as a Free Agent (3/17/16)

Irv Smith Jr.

Lettered: 2016-2018

TE 84 Minnesota Vikings

Signed Contract (4-year) (Vikings) - $5,786,709.... Signing Bonus $2,228,515...$2,986,547 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/3/19)

Drafted 2nd Round, 50th Overall (2019) (Vikings)

Damion Square

Lettered: 2010-2012

DL 71 Los Angeles Chargers

Signed as a Free Agent (Chargers - 5/13/19)

Did not receive a May 7 Tender (5/8/19 - Chargers)

Unrestricted Free Agent (Bengals) 3/13/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Chargers) 3/13/19

2018 - Base Salary: $2,000,000 (added 7/11/18)

Re-Signed with the Chargers (3/10/17) - two-year deal

Unrestricted Free Agent (March 2017 - Chargers)

Active (Chargers)

Suspended for the first four games of 2016 (8/24/16 - 10/4/16) (Chargers)

Signed as a Free Agent (3/16/16) - Chargers

Signed from the Practice Squad 11/4/15 (Chargers)

Signed on the Practice Squad 9/6/15 (Chargers)

Waived by the Chargers 9/5/15

Signed by the Chargers 11/3/14

Waived by the Chiefs 11/1/14

Signed by the Chiefs 8/31/14

Waived by the Eagles 8/30/14

Deionte Thompson

Lettered: 2016-2018

S 35 Arizona Cardinals

Signed Contract (4-year) (Cardinals) - $2,868,832.... Signing Bonus $348,832...$348,832 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/13/18)

Drafted 5th Round, 139th Overall (2019) (Cardinals)

Dalvin Tomlinson

Lettered: 2014-2016

DT 94 New York Giants

2018 - Base Salary: $672,823 (added 7/11/18)

Signed Contract(4-year) (Giants) - Total Value $4,572,101.... Signing Bonus $1,465,164... 2017 CAP $831,291

Drafted 2nd Round, 55th Overall by the Giants (2017)

Levi Wallace

Lettered: 2016-2017

CB 39 Buffalo Bills

Bills terminated contract and then signed him on the active roster 11/6/18

Signed on the Bills' Practice Squad 9/2/18

Waived by the Bills (9/1/18)

Signed as an Undrafted FA (5/1/18) (3-year) (Bills) - Total Value $1,710,000 .... Average salary $570,000... 2018 Base Salary $480,000

DeAndrew White

Lettered: 2011-2014

WR 18 Carolina Panthers

Signed from the Practice Squad (Panthers) 10/22/19

Signed on the Panthers' Practice Squad (9/1/19)

Waived by the Panthers 8/31/19

Active (Panthers) 2/2019

Signed a Reserve/ Future Contract (Panthers) 12/31/18

Signed on the Panthers' Practice Squad (12/5/18)

Waived from the Panthers' PS (10/1/18)

Signed on the Panthers' Practice Squad (9/11/18)

Waived by the Broncos (9/1/18)

Claimed off Waivers by the Broncos (8/14/18)

Waived by the Texans 8/13/18

2018 - Base Salary: $630,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed from the Practice Squad (Texans) 12/5/17

Signed on the Texans' Practice Squad 11/29/17

Waived by the Texans 8/21/17 - From Reserve/Injured (Injury Settlement)

Signed (Texans) Reserve/Injured from Waived/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit (8/15/17)

Waived by the Texans - Injured (Groin) 8/14/17

Signed with the Texans - 8/1/17

Waived by the Patriots 6/21/17

Signed on the Patriots' Practice Squad 9/14/16

Waived by the 49ers 9/3/16

Signed as an undrafted Free Agent (49ers) 5/2/15

Jonah Williams

Lettered: 2016-2018

T 73 Cincinnati Bengals

Remains on the PUP (Bengals), but can practice 12/12/19

Placed on the PUP list (Bengals) 8/31/19 (Shoulder)

Signed Contract (4-year) (Bengals) - $17,630,166.... Signing Bonus $10,841,940...$17,630,166 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/16/19)

Drafted 1st Round, 11th Overall (2019) (Bengals)

Quinnen Williams

Lettered: 2017-2018

DL 95 New York Jets

Signed Contract (4-year) (Jets) - $32,529,371.... Signing Bonus $21,677,724...$32,529,371 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (7/26/19)

Drafted 1st Round, 3rd Overall (2019) (Jets)

Tim Williams

Lettered: 2013-2016

LB 47 Green Bay Packers

Signed on Packers' P.S.( 11/7/19)

Waived by the Packers 11/5/19

Signed with the Packers 10/2/19

Waived by the Ravens - 10/1/19

2018 - Base Salary: $595,000 (added 7/11/18)

Signed Contract(4-year) (Ravens) - Total Value $3,256,680.... Signing Bonus $856,680... 2017 CAP $$679,170

Drafted 3rd Round, 78th Overall by the Ravens (2017)

Mack Wilson

Lettered: 2016-2018

LB 51 Cleveland Browns

Signed Contract (4-year) (Browns) - $2,827,622.... Signing Bonus $307,622...$307,622 guaranteed.. 2019 Base Salary $495,000 (5/6/19)

Drafted 5th Round, 155th Overall (2019) (Browns)

T.J. Yeldon

Lettered: 2012-2014

RB 29 Buffalo Bills

Signed with the Bills 4/22/19

Unrestricted Free Agent (Jaguars) 3/13/19

2018 - Base Salary: $1,241,421 (added 7/11/18)

Placed on the IR - Ankle (12/26/16)

Signed a four-year (5/27/15) (Jaguars)

Drafted 2nd Round, 36th Overall (2015) (Jaguars)

Active Alabama players on NFL rosters

Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Redskins Ryan Anderson, LB, Washington Redskins Anthony Averett, DB, Baltimore Ravens Mark Barron, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers Bradley Bozeman, C, Baltimore Ravens Tony Brown, DB, Cincinnati Bengals Isaiah Buggs, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers James Carpenter, G, Atlanta Falcons Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Chicago Bears Landon Collins, S, Washington Redskins Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys Lester Cotton Sr., OL, Las Vegas Raiders Marcell Dareus, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars Gehrig Dieter, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals Rashaan Evans, LB, Tennessee Titans Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Pittsburgh Steelers D.J. Fluker, G, Seattle Seahawks Reuben Foster, LB, Washington Redskins Robert Foster, WR, Buffalo Bills Brandon Greene, G, Carolina Panthers Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Washington Redskins Da’Shawn Hand, DL, Detroit Lions Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots Ronnie Harrison, S, Jacksonville Jaguars J.C. Hassenauer, C, Pittsburgh Steelers Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans Hale Hentges, TE, Washington Redskins Dont’a Hightower, LB, New England Patriots O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens Eddie Jackson, S, Chicago Bears Kareem Jackson, CB, Denver Broncos Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons Cyrus Jones, CB, Denver Broncos Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts Dre Kirkpatrick, CB, Cincinnati Bengals Cole Mazza, LS, Los Angeles Chargers AJ McCarron, QB, Houston Texans Christian Miller, LB, Carolina Panthers C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets Da’Ron Payne, DT, Washington Redskins Ross Pierschbacher, OL, Washington Redskins Reggie Ragland, LB, Kansas City Chiefs Jarran Reed, DT, Seattle Seahawks Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons A’Shawn Robinson, DT, Detroit Lions Cam Robinson, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars Bo Scarbrough, RB, Seattle Seahawks JK Scott, P, Green Bay Packers Cam Sims, WR, Washington Redskins Andre Smith, OL, Baltimore Ravens Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings Damion Square, DL, Los Angeles Charges Deionte Thompson, S, Arizona Cardinals Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, New York Giants Levi Wallace, CB, Buffalo Bills DeAndrew White, WR, Carolina Panthers Jonah Williams, T, Cincinnati Bengals Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets Tim Williams, LB, Green Bay Packers Mack Wilson, LB, Cleveland Browns T.J. Yeldon, RB, Buffalo Bills

Alabama players in the NFL by team

AFC

Baltimore Ravens: Anthony Averett (34); Bradley Bozeman (77); Marlon Humphrey (44); Mark Ingram II (21); Andre Smith (NA)

Buffalo Bills: Robert Foster (16); Levi Wallace (39); T.J. Yeldon (29)

Cincinnati Bengals: Tony Brown (NA); Dre Kirkpatrick (27); Jonah Williams (73)

Cleveland Browns: Mack Wilson (51)

Denver Broncos: Cyrus Jones (39); Kareem Jackson (22)

Houston Texans: AJ McCarron (2)

Indianapolis Colts: Ryan Kelly (78)

Jacksonville Jaguars: Marcell Dareus (99); Ronnie Harrison (36); Cam Robinson (74)

Kansas City Chiefs: Gehrig Dieter (12); Reggie Ragland (59)

Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs (28); Lester Cotton Sr. (67)

Los Angeles Chargers: Cole Mazza (45); Damion Square (71)

Miami Dolphins: None

New England Patriots: Dont’a Hightower (54); Damien Harris (53)

New York Jets: C.J. Mosley (57); Quinnen Williams (95)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mark Barron (26); Isaiah Buggs (96); Minkah Fitzpatrick (39); J.C. Hassenauer (60)

Tennessee Titans: Rashaan Evans (54), Derrick Henry (22)

NFC

Arizona Cardinals: Kenyan Drake (41); Deionte Thompson (35)

Atlanta Falcons: James Carpenter (77); Julio Jones (11); Calvin Ridley (18)

Carolina Panthers: Brandon Greene (75); Christian Miller (50); DeAndrew White (18)

Chicago Bears: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21); Eddie Jackson (39)

Dallas Cowboys: Amari Cooper (19)

Detroit Lions: Da’Shawn Hand (93); A’Shawn Robinson (91); Bo Scarbrough (43)

Green Bay Packers: JK Scott (6); Tim Williams (47)

Los Angeles Rams: None

Minnesota Vikings: Irv Smith Jr. (84)

New Orleans Saints: None

New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson (94)

Philadelphia Eagles: None

San Francisco 49ers: None

Seattle Seahawks: D.J. Fluker (78); Jarran Reed (90)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O.J. Howard (80)

Washington Redskins: Jonathan Allen (93); Ryan Anderson (52); Landon Collins (20); Reuben Foster (56); Shaun Dion Hamilton (51); Hale Hentges (88); Da’Ron Payne (94), Ross Pierschbacher (72); Cam Sims (89)

Alabama players in the NFL by position

QB

AJ McCarron, Houston Texans

RB

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Damian Harris, New England Patriots

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Mark Ingram II, Baltimore Ravens

Bo Scarbrough, Detroits Lions

T.J. Yeldon, Buffalo Bills

WR

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

Gehrig Dieter, Kansas City Chiefs

Robert Foster, Buffalo Bills

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

Cam Sims, WR, Washington Redskins

DeAndrew White, Carolina Panthers

TE

Hale Hentges, Indianapolis Colts

O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

OL

Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens

James Carpenter, Atlanta Falcons

Lester Cotton Sr., Las Vegas Raiders

D.J. Fluker, Seattle Seahawks

Brandon Greene, Carlina Panthers

J.C. Hassenauer, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Ross Pierschbacher, Washington Redskins

Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals

DL

Jonathan Allen, Washington Redskins

Isaiah Buggs, Pittsburgh Steelers

Marcell Dareus, Jacksonville Jaguars

Da’Ron Payne, Washington Redskins

Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

A’Shawn Robinson, Detroit Lions

Damion Square, Los Angeles Chargers

Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

LB

Ryan Anderson, Washington Redskins

Mark Barron, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans

Reuben Foster, Washington Redskins

Shuan Dion Hamilton, Washington Redskins

Da’Shawn Hand, Detroit Lions

Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots

Christian Miller, Carolina Panthers

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Reggie Ragland, Kansas City Chiefs

Tim Williams, Green Bay Packers

Mack Wilson, Cleveland Browns

DB

Anthony Averett, Baltimore Ravens

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Chicago Bears

Landon Collins, Washington Redskins

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ronnie Harrison, Jacksonville Jaguars

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos

Cyrus Jones, Denver Broncos

Dre Kirkpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals

Deionte Thompson, Arizona Cardinals

Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills

Special teams

Cole Mazza, Los Angeles Chargers

JK Scott, Green Bay Packers