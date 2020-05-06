All Things Bama Podcast: Shaun Dion Hamilton Discusses Life in NFL, Bouncing Back From Injuries at Alabama

On today’s episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by former University of Alabama and current Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton.

The two discuss Hamilton’s career in Tuscaloosa, in which he had to overcome two severe injuries, the elation of getting drafted in the NFL, and his expectations for his third year in the league with the Redskins.

He also shares what being coached by Nick Saban is like and dives into his best Saban story.

By playing in the nation’s capital, Hamilton has the honor of playing with seven of his former college teammates. We discuss what that is like, having guys with close bonds from Alabama on all the same team, and what his favorites moments of his professional career have been up to this point.

Hamilton reveals what he has been doing during the quarantine, which involves getting in Michael Jordan/Lebron James debates with none other than Skip Bayless.

In two seasons with the Redskins, the Montgomery, Ala. native has recorded 77 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, and more.

