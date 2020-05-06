Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

All Things Bama Podcast: Shaun Dion Hamilton Discusses Life in NFL, Bouncing Back From Injuries at Alabama

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

On today’s episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by former University of Alabama and current Washington Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton. 

The two discuss Hamilton’s career in Tuscaloosa, in which he had to overcome two severe injuries, the elation of getting drafted in the NFL, and his expectations for his third year in the league with the Redskins. 

He also shares what being coached by Nick Saban is like and dives into his best Saban story. 

By playing in the nation’s capital, Hamilton has the honor of playing with seven of his former college teammates. We discuss what that is like, having guys with close bonds from Alabama on all the same team, and what his favorites moments of his professional career have been up to this point. 

Hamilton reveals what he has been doing during the quarantine, which involves getting in Michael Jordan/Lebron James debates with none other than Skip Bayless. 

In two seasons with the Redskins, the Montgomery, Ala. native has recorded 77 total tackles, 57 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception. 

The podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Peter Burns of the SEC Network, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Wimp Sanderson, Lawson Schaffer, and more.

Make sure to like and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Stay safe and healthy, thanks for listening!

Link to Apple Podcasts 

Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1981 Iron Bowl

Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant made history in the Magic City against the Crimson Tide's biggest rival

Cary L. Clark

by

CrimsonTikes

In-State, Gordo Standout 2022 QB Tanner Bailey Lands Offer From Alabama

On Monday afternoon, the Crimson Tide entered the running for one of the best prospects in the Yellowhammer State in the 2022 class and he shares the latest with Bama Central

Tyler Martin

by

CrimsonTikes

Tua Tagovailoa Unveils New Number With Miami Dolphins

The former Alabama signal caller will sport a new number with the Dolphins

Tyler Martin

Four Football Storylines Alabama Fans Will Want To Keep An Eye On

Four Football Storylines Alabama Fans Will Want To Keep An Eye On

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Where The Streets Have No Fans, Or Hardly Anyone Else

May is usually a quiet month on the University of Alabama campus, but not like this following the coronavirus pandemic

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Iron Feud Between Alabama and Auburn

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

The Rocky Road To Restarting Sports Begins In Places Like Fight Island And Korea

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: The head of the UFC is ready to roll with a full slate of fights starting Saturday, but no fans

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Protocol

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Live with the Tide: The 2020 Crimson Choice Awards

Follow along with BamaCentral during tonight's Crimson Choice Awards

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh