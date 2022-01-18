Amari Cooper is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Just like it was a tough week for current Alabama teams on the field and on the court, many former Alabama players in the NFL did not fair much better.

The two NFL teams with the most Alabama players on the roster, the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, both lost their opening round playoff games on Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys also lost this weekend on a slightly controversial ending to the San Francisco 49ers, but the Cowboys' second-leading receiver on the game was former Alabama star Amari Cooper which was enough to earn him this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Cooper had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. His 20-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter was responsible for Dallas' only points in the first half and one of two touchdowns they scored in the 23-17 loss to San Francisco. He was also Dak Prescott's most targeted receiver on the day along with CeeDee Lamb.

Honorable Mention:

Two former Alabama golfers finished in the top 20 at the Sony Open in Hawaii on the PGA tour including Davis Riley at -13 tied for 20th and Michael Thompson at -18 tied for fifth. This is just the second time in Riley's young PGA career that he has made the top-25 at an event. It was Thompson's 20th career top-10 finish on the PGA tour.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs