Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: 2021 All-Alabama Team

Wild-Card Weekend will feature teams with 31 former Alabama players on the roster with injured reserve and practice squads included.

The University of Alabama had six players selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and eight over the first two.

Not only were all eight starters during their rookie seasons, but they were all pretty much a hit with their teams as well.

Jaylen Waddle set the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie.

Najee Harris set the NFL rookie record for most touches without a fumble, and the Steelers' rushing record by a rookie.

DeVonta Smith set the Eagles' record for receiving yards by a rookie.

Patrick Surtain II is already hailed as being one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Mac Jones set the Patriots' record for touchdown passes by a rookie, and has his team in the playoffs.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore has become a force for New England.

Guard Landon Dickerson is ... well, Landon Dickerson.

Consequently, you're going to see many of those names on our All-Alabama in the NFL team for the 2021 season.

The positions were tweaked a little, like there are two running backs and three wide receivers instead of having O.J. Howard for the sake of have a tight end. On defense, it's a 4-2-5 alignment because the fourth defensive lineman and fifth defensive back were better than any outside linebacker.

Nevertheless, some players whom just missed were Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett, Patriots running back Damien Harris, Washington safety Landon Collins, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Here's the 2021 the All-Alabama team:

Offense

QB: Mac Jones, Patriots

RB: Najee Harris, Steelers

RB: Derrick Henry, Titans

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

WR: Amari Cooper, Cowboys

WR: DeVonta Smith, Eagles

C: Ryan Kelly, Colts

G: Bradley Bozeman, Ravens

G: Landon Dickerson, Eagles

OT: Jonah Williams, Bengals

OT: Cam Robinson, Jaguars

Defense

DL: Jonathan Allen, Washington



DL: Quinnen Williams, Jets

DL: Daron Payne, Washington

DL: Jarran Reed, Chiefs

LB: C.J. Mosley, Jets

LB: Dont’a Hightower, Patriots

CB: Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

S Kareem Jackson, Broncos

DB: Xavier McKinney, Giants

Youth Movement

Alabama having three former quarterbacks starting in the league stood out, especially considering their age. The oldest, Tua Tagovailoa, was only 23, and just missed having the Dolphins in the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones, who are also both 23, are two of the six starting quarterbacks in the playoffs under the age of 27 (the others are Josh Allen, Joe burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray.

Eagles at Buccaneers: Hurts, a second-round selection (No. 53 overall) out of Oklahoma in the 2020 NFL Draft, will make his playoff debut in the Wild Card round. He passed for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns in 15 games this season and led all quarterbacks in rushing yards (784) and rushing touchdowns (10). Hurts has five career games with at least two rushing touchdowns, the most by a quarterback in his first two seasons in the Super Bowl era.

Patriots at Bills: Jones will make his postseason debut after totaling 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and a 92.5 rating in 17 starts, all the most among rookies this season. He completed at least 70 percent of his passes in nine games, tied for the most such games by a rookie quarterback all-time. Jones became the third rookie to win each of his first six road starts and the fourth rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win seven consecutive starts (Weeks 7-13).

NFL Schedule Wild-Card Weekend

Wild-Card Weekend will feature teams with 31 former Alabama players on the roster with injured reserve and practice squads included. The only team that doesn't have at least one former Crimson Tide player is the 49ers.

All Times Central

Saturday's Games

AFC

Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Universo

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Sunday's Games

NFC

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon, Fox, Fox Deportes

San Francisco at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

AFC

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday's Game

NFC

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Notes

• You may have missed it, but after being released prior to the Steelers' season finale against the Ravens, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was quickly scooped up by the Raiders and added to the practice squad. He's eligible to play in the playoffs.

• Damien Harris finished with 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for second in the league and the second-most by a New England running back. He had 1,061 scrimmage yards (929 rush, 132 receiving) this season.

• Najee Harris led all rookies with 1,667 scrimmage yards (1,200 rush, 467 receiving), setting a Steelers rookie record. He also scored 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving.

• Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs wrapped up his regular season with 11 interceptions. It's the most by a player in a single season since 1981. He was also second in the NFL with 21 passes defended.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

