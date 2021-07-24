Sports Illustrated home
Alabama in the NFL: New York Jets Place DL Quinnen Williams on PUP List

The former Alabama standout is entering his third season in the NFL with the Jets
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List on Friday afternoon, per Associated Press

The Jets selected Williams with the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the former member of the Crimson Tide played in 13 games each of his first two seasons in the league. 

In 2019, his rookie season, Williams accounted for 28 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. The defensive lineman then made a jump in production in his second year in the pros, with 53 total tackles and seven sacks. 

The Birmingham, Ala., native spent three years in Tuscaloosa playing for Alabama, and he was part of the 2017 national championship team. Williams also won two SEC championships while in college. 

His redshirt sophomore season in 2018 was his best, though, and his first as a centerpiece to the Alabama defense. 

In 2018, Williams won the Outland Trophy, annually awarded to the nation's top interior offensive or defensive lineman, earned first team All-SEC honors as well as unanimous first team All-American status.

The defensive lineman was also finalist for the Bronco Nagurski Award and Bednarik Award, both of which are annually presented to the nation's top defensive player. 

He accounted for a team-high 18.5 tackles for loss, registered 70 total tackles, which ranked third on the team, and contributed seven sacks on his way to capturing multiple personal accolades in his final college season.

Williams underwent foot surgery in the offseason. The Jets have not yet specified if that is keeping Williams from participating at the start of its training camp, though, which begins July 31. 

