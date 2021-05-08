Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Have a Coke Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

  • Women's tennis: Duke 4, Alabama 0
  • Softball: Alabama 11, Ole Miss 7
  • Baseball: Vanderbilt 9, Alabama 6

Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's tennis: Alabama vs Oregon in Waco, Texas, NCAA Championships, 11 a.m, Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Alabama signee JD Davison has put on a show this week at the Iverson Classic, including a win in the dunk contest:
  • In a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting and recorded four rebounds and four assists.
  • New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. played 21 minutes in the team's 109-107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and scored 13 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.
  • Former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will wear No. 17 for the Miami Dolphins.
  • New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams underwent successful foot surgery and is expected to be ready for training camp.
  • Dicky Pride is tied for fifth after two rounds at the Regions Tradition at Greystone Country Club in Birmingham. Through 36 holes, he is six-under par which is only one shot off the lead.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

119 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 8, 1965: A crowd of 1,300 turned out for the official dedication of Paul Bryant Hall, the home of the Alabama football team. University president Dr. Frank Rose presided over the ceremony, naming the building that was completed in 1963. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“The only feeling better than playing for the national title in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, is being in Tuscaloosa on January 2 to celebrate winning it.” — defensive lineman Byron Braggs

We'll leave you with this ...

Gene Stallings was carried off the field after winning the 1992 national championship
