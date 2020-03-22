Chance Warmack signs with Seahawks

Shortly after revealing he was attempting to make a comeback, former All-American guard Chance Warmack signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

It's a one-year deal. Financial terms have yet to be revealed.

Warmack, part of Alabama's high-profile offensive line that helped win back-to-back national titles in 2011-12, was the 10th-overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He started all 16 games at right guard in each of his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but injuries began to take their toll and Warmack ended up losing his starting job. Due to roster limitations, few teams carry backup guards who can't also play the tackle position and he ended up being released.

Out of Atlanta's Westlake High School as a top national prospect, Warmack thrived at Alabama.

He earned playing time as a true freshman and landed a starting job the following year, starting all 13 games at left guard. A key blocker for both Mark Ingram Jr. and Trent Richardson, he was second-team All-SEC pick in 2011 before being named an All-American.

The initial draft preview on NFL.com said about Warmack: "Sturdy guard with dominating strength at the point of attack and enough mobility to clear the way for Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram, 2012 top five pick Trent Richardson, and probable first round pick Eddie Lacy over the last three seasons. His toughness and durability are outstanding, and he grades out as one of the elite talents in the 2013 draft, and as a probable starter day one on Sundays -- and he'll stick around for a long time."

