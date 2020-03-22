Seahawks Take Flier on Ex-First Round Pick Chance Warmack

Continuing to add depth to their offensive line in free agency, the Seahawks are bringing another former first-round pick into the fold.

As reported by Brady Henderson of ESPN and confirmed by team sources, Seattle has agreed to terms with veteran guard Chance Warmack on a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

Warmack, 28, broke into the league as a top-15 draft choice for the Titans back in 2013. He started all 16 games at right guard in each of his first two seasons, but injuries and underwhelming play prevented him from living up to his draft status.

Interestingly, Warmack earned quality grades from Pro Football Focus in each of his first three seasons. As a rookie, he earned a respectable 73.3 and followed up with 81.0 and 73.2 grades each of the next two seasons while starting all but two games.

Still, Tennessee must not have agreed with PFF's assessment and opted to decline his fifth-year option in May 2016. The 323-pound Warmack played in only two games before landing on injured reserve with a hand injury and was forced to settle for signing a one-year deal with Philadelphia, where he primarily served a backup role in 2017 and 2018.

Struggling to stay healthy, Warmack sat out the entire 2019 season and will now have a chance to rectify his career battling for a roster spot alongside former Alabama teammate and fellow 2013 first rounder D.J. Fluker.

Warmack becomes the fourth offensive lineman to sign with the Seahawks in free agency, joining guard B.J. Finney, tackle Brandon Shell, and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. The unit up front should look dramatically different with George Fant signing with the Jets and fellow free agents Germain Ifedi and Mike Iupati likely heading elsewhere.

Though likely a camp body at this point, Warmack's first-round pedigree, 51 games of starting experience, and physical run blocking style could give him a chance to earn a reserve role if he can stay healthy.