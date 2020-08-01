CJ Mosley Becomes Fourth Former Alabama Player to Opt Out of NFL Season

Former University of Alabama and current New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley has opted out of the upcoming NFL season due family health concerns per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

He is the fourth former Crimson Tide standout to elect to not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, joining New England linebacker Dont'a Hightower, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Andre Smith, and Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chance Warmack.

All four players are considered not high-risk, so each will receive a $150,000 payout for this season and the rest of their respective 2020 salary will be deferred to the 2021 campaign.

Mosley was set to receive $6 million this year.

During Mosley's time at the Capstone from 2010-2013, where he was a part of two BCS national championship winning teams (2011, 2012), he recorded a total of 317 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and one force fumble.

After his senior year, he was winner of the Butkus Award, which honors college football's best linebacker and was named Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

He was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens with the 17th overall pick. Mosley went on to play five seasons with the Ravens and made the Pro Bowl four times before signing with the New York Jets in the 2019 offseason.

As for his career stats, he has wracked up 588 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, six forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, and 8.5 sacks. Mosley has earned All-Pro Second Team honors four times.