Crimson Tide Cornerback Trevon Diggs Selected 51st in 2020 NFL Draft

Trevon Diggs is closing in on facing his older brother in the National Football League.

Diggs, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon, was selected 51st in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

At 6 foot 1, Diggs has the size, length, strength and ball skills NFL teams covet, but many draft experts questioned whether he would be a first-round selection.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson had Diggs rated the No. 22 player in his final Big Board rankings.

He wrote: "Diggs has an elite combination of size and length for the position that suits him well at the line of scrimmage and when challenging at the catch point. The younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon also played wide receiver early in his Alabama career and has outstanding ball skills.

A four-star standout out of Gaithersburg, Maryland's Avalon School, Diggs played in 15 games as a true freshman, including as a kick returner, but settled in at cornerback as a sophomore in 2017. He made one start, while continuing to be a special-teams regular on kick and punt returns.

After becoming a full-time starter, Diggs was credited with 20 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups in 2018 before suffering a fractured foot at Arkansas just six games into the schedule.

Last season, he tied for the team lead with eight pass breakups, to go with 37 tackles and two fumble recoveries, including a 100-yard touchdown. Diggs was named third-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-SEC.

“Diggs is a guy who had some games where he was a little inconsistent in terms of his coverage ability,” ESPN's Mel Kiper said. "He likes to be physical. You think about what he can be at the pro level when he’s coached and continues to improve. At Alabama they get great coaching from Nick [Saban]. That’s a speciality of his. He works hard on those defensive backs.

"I think Diggs is still a work in progress. The inconsistency has to be eliminated. If you see him in the right game, you think he’s a late [first-round selection]. If you see him in a couple other games, you think he’s a third- or fourth-round pick. I put him in the second. That’s kind of the consensus that I’ve built talking to people. That’s what you go by when you do this. Right or wrong, that’s what you have to go by.”