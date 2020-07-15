Former Alabama RB Derrick Henry Lands Contract Extension with Tennessee Titans

Bama Central
Former University of Alabama running back Derrick Henry just landed a huge payday and contract extension with the Tennessee Titans. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension, that includes $25.5 million guaranteed. 

Henry led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns and helped guide the Titans to an appearance in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

This story will be updated.

