Baltimore Ravens Adding Offensive Line Depth with Signing of D.J. Fluker

Former University of Alabama offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has found a new team, after being released by the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.

The Foley, Ala. native will be signing with the Baltimore Ravens pending a physical per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Fluker would become the sixth Crimson Tide player on Ravens, joining running back Mark Ingram II, offensive linemen Andre Smith and Bradley Bozeman, and defensive backs Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett.

The former first-round pick was selected by the, then, San Diego Chargers with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He played three full seasons with the team before it relocated to Los Angeles in the spring of 2017.

After being released, Fluker was soon picked by the New York Giants, where he played nine games in the 2017 campaign before suffering a toe injury that sidelined him on the injured reserve list.

He was released by the Giants, then signing with the Seahawks in 2018, who he was employed by until this past weekend. So far, in Fluker's professional career he has played in 91 games, while starting 87 of those contests.

At Alabama, Fluker was pivotal part of three national championship teams in 2009, 2011, and 2012 and two SEC championship teams (2009 and 2012). His final year at the Capstone in 2012 saw him earn first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors.

Before he arrived at Alabama, Fluker was a five-star prospect and according to Rivals, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation in the recruiting class of 2009.