Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Baltimore Ravens Adding Offensive Line Depth with Signing of D.J. Fluker

T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Tyler Martin

Former University of Alabama offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has found a new team, after being released by the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend. 

The Foley, Ala. native will be signing with the Baltimore Ravens pending a physical per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Fluker would become the sixth Crimson Tide player on Ravens, joining running back Mark Ingram II, offensive linemen Andre Smith and Bradley Bozeman, and defensive backs Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett. 

The former first-round pick was selected by the, then, San Diego Chargers with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He played three full seasons with the team before it relocated to Los Angeles in the spring of 2017. 

After being released, Fluker was soon picked by the New York Giants, where he played nine games in the 2017 campaign before suffering a toe injury that sidelined him on the injured reserve list.  

He was released by the Giants, then signing with the Seahawks in 2018, who he was employed by until this past weekend. So far, in Fluker's professional career he has played in 91 games, while starting 87 of those contests. 

At Alabama, Fluker was pivotal part of three national championship teams in 2009, 2011, and 2012 and two SEC championship teams (2009 and 2012). His final year at the Capstone in 2012 saw him earn first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors. 

Before he arrived at Alabama, Fluker was a five-star prospect and according to Rivals, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation in the recruiting class of 2009. 

Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live With The Tide: Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama expected to have numerous more players selected in the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

SI Draft Tracker

Live With The Tide: 2020 NFL Draft First Round

Alabama aims to have a record-setting first round as the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes, April 28, 2020: Jeudy on a Dime

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Jason Caffey Talks “The Last Dance” And Career with Crimson Tide

The show is available is on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Tuscaloosa Marks Anniversary of 2011 Tornado

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

2020 NFL Draft Confirms Nick Saban Still the King at Developing Players

Even though LSU had more players selected this year, Alabama continues to post staggering numbers in the draft

Christopher Walsh

Will Tua Tagovailoa Start NFL Week One?

Post-draft odds on everything from when former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start, to the over/under on receiving yards by rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Draft to Remember

Joey Blackwell recounts his thoughts on the 2020 NFL draft and what he looks forward to in the future

Joey Blackwell

The Song Remains the Same: Alabama Geared Toward Having Another Big Draft in 2021

Death, taxes and Alabama having at least four picks in the first round of the NFL draft

Christopher Walsh