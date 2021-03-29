Is a Reunion in Dallas in the Mix with Alabama DB Patrick Surtain II and Trevon Diggs?

The Cowboys drafted Diggs in the second round of the 2020 draft and could select Surtain at No. 10 overall in the 2021 draft

Former University of Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain revealed on Monday afternoon that he hasn't spoken with the Dallas Cowboys yet, in the lead up to the 2021 NFL draft.

It could be considered a shocker given that Dallas is a very popular spot for Surtain to land in many mock drafts and given the need the Cowboys have for an elite cornerback.

"I haven't talked to the Cowboys yet," Surtain said of a second Pro Day in Tuscaloosa. "I'm still in the process of talking to teams so I haven't talked to them yet."

The Cowboys drafted former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs last year in the second round and Surtain wouldn't mind a Crimson-Tide reunion in the Lone Star State, if he's available to be chosen at the No. 10 overall pick.

"Diggs, he is my brother for life," Surtain said. "We have talked. Just talked about football and things like that. He's still my friend and we communicate. We understand each other very well. Just lining up with him again, it would be a special feeling. It'd just be like another day here in Alabama."

Surtain showed out during his first Pro Day workout last Tuesday, running a 4.42 40-yard dash and recording a broad jump of 10 feet and 11 inches and a vertical jump of 39 inches. He also got off 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

No matter where he ends up, Alabama coach Nick Saban is certain that Surtain will last a while in the NFL.

"I don't like to compare players but Patrick Surtain — first of all, he's a great person — has never been in my office for anything that he didn't do over the last three years," Saban said. "He does things exactly like you would lay it out for him. When you talk about accountability and responsibility, you aren't going to find anyone who does it better than he does. He's got great skills and he's very instinctive. Great length and good size...

"I think he is going to have a great career."