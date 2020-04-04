Which Team Will Select Jerry Jeudy in the 2020 NFL Draft?

How do you think Jerry Jeudy might look in a black uniform?

Or how about green?

Alabama fans probably want any color except orange, if for no reasons other than habit.

Regardless, when the 2020 NFL Draft is held April 23-25, many expect the former Alabama standout to be the first wide receiver selected amongst a deep group of talented players at the position.

Barring trades, which are always a possibility, the draft figures to pick up for the wide receivers after the Cleveland Browns at No. 10.

Beginning with the New York Jets, who obviously have numerous other needs that have to be addressed, the next few teams all covet adding a wide receiver.

It's one of the reasons why so many mock drafts, including Kevin Hanson's latest with Sports Illustrated, have the Las Vegas Raiders grabbing Jeudy at No. 12.

Tight end Darren Waller had a breakout season last year with 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns, but now the Raiders need someone to complement Josh Jacobs out of the backfield and serve as a downfield threat.

The Raiders hoped Antonio Brown might fill that role, but we all know how well that worked out. Consequently, Oakland's best two wide receivers last season were Tyrell Williams and someone Alabama fans know too well, Hunter Renfrow.

Neither is that kind of go-to receiver an NFL team can build a passing game around. Jeudy is.

From Denver at No. 15, down to Philadelphia at No. 21, wide receivers could be popular, with Oklahoma's CeeCee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III likely to be in the mix. However, you're also talking about the two NFL Teams that have gone the longest without selecting an Alabama player in the draft.

Ironically, both took a wide receiver. The Broncos took Triandos Luke in the sixth round in 2004, and the Eagles selected Freddie Milons in the fifth round in 2002.