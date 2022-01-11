Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The final week of the NFL regular season brought lots of drama as several teams were fighting for playoff spots. Former Crimson Tide players were making plays and scoring touchdowns all across the league. Dozens of former Alabama stars in the NFL will be competing for their teams when the playoffs begin on Saturday, including this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

(Check out everything former Alabama players did in the NFL Week 18 with the BamaCentral Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker.)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wins the award for this week. The eyes of the pro football world were tuned in to the Raiders Sunday night matchup with the Chargers. Whichever team won the game was guaranteed a playoff spot and the loser would be eliminated. If the two teams tied, both teams would get in to the playoffs, and it would eliminate the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game looked like it could be heading to a tie as it did indeed go to overtime with a 29-29 score. But Jacobs had something to say about that. He finished the game with 132 yards and one touchdown, including 69 of those yards in overtime in the 35-32 win for the Raiders to send them to the playoffs. The 132 rushing yards were a season high for the Las Vegas running back.

Jacobs is ninth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with nine on the season. The Raiders will play the Bengals on Saturday at 3:30.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris