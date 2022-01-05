2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker Week 18: There's a New Harris Running Things in Pittsburgh

Rookie running back Najee Harris is already breaking Steelers records set by Franco Harris, Jalen Hurts has the Eagles back in the playoffs, and it's win-or-go-home for the Raiders.

Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will long will be remembered as Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's final performance at Heinz Field, but there was something else that Alabama fans especially cherished.

Running back Najee Harris surpassed Franco Harris for the Steelers record for most rushing yards in a first NFL season.

At 1,085, he moved ahead of Franco Harris' former record of 1,055 yards set in 1972. They're the only rookies in franchise history to top the 1,000-yard mark.

The first-round pick out of Alabama also became the first rookie in Steelers history to register three 100-yard rushing and receiving games in a single season, and the eighth player in NFL history. He has 440 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

But here's the most impressive stat, one should turn everyone's head: No rookie in NFL history has more touches without committing a fumble than Najee Harris. He's at 366 heading into his regular season finale at the Ravens.

The rookie did so during the 26-14 victory even offensive line coach Adrian Klemm accepted a job at Oregon and was released early. Rookie center Kendrick Green didn't play after injuring a calf against the Chiefs during the previous game, and was replaced in the starting lineup by former Crimson Tide player J.C. Hassenauer.

The Steelers finished with 190 rushing yards rushing and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt. Najee Harris an NFL-career best (6.7 average), and a 37-yard touchdown run to cap the win.

"I can't say enough about the way the front battled on offense, and the way our runner battled on offense," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. "You know, it was tough sledding at times. We maintained our commitment.

"Najee was special to be quite honest. He was better as the game wore on, the number of yards that he picked up after contact, the way he confronted would-be tacklers in an aggressive manner and in a competitive manner was helpful and inspiring to all of us. And so I think those are some of the critical things that produced the victory."

Jalen Hurts Soaring

Former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts has become the talk of Philadelphia, and not just because of his performance on the field.

Last week at Washington, Hurts shook off two early turnovers (one of which was not his fault), to complete 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown to go with the two touchdowns he scored on the ground. The win secured a playoff spot for the Eagles and has led to calls from fans and media that Hurts has earned the right to be the franchise's starting quarterback for a while.

When walking off the field a railing holding back fans collapsed adjacent to the Eagles tunnel, as Hurts was walking by. He helped get the fans who had fallen back up on their feet, with some hugging the quarterback.

Washington released a statement on Sunday evening about the rail incident, which included: "To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation," but witnesses are saying that's not true, and no assistance was offered with many yelled at to get off the field.

Hurts called out the franchise on Tuesday for the "near-tragic" rail collapse.

Game of the Week

Chargers at Raiders: The last game of the regular season will be a win-or-go-home showcase, and with everything the Raiders have gone through it's remarkable that Las Vegas can still make the postseason. From the Jon Gruden scandal to the Henry Ruggs III tragic accident, and the release of the first-round pick Damon Arnette, the team has been through an incredible about of drama. Despite what happened with Ruggs, Las Vegas has become Alabama West with Josh Jacobs and Alex Leatherwood starters, Kenyan Drake on the injured reserve, and Tony Brown, Lester Cotton Sr., and Damion Square all on the practice squad. There currently are no former Crimson Tide players on the Chargers roster.

Week 18 NFL Schedule

(All times CT)

Saturday's games

Kansas City at Denver, ESPN/ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN/ABC, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, CBS, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, Fox, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, Fox, noon

Tennessee at Houston, CBS, noon

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, CBS, noon

Chicago at Minnesota, Fox, noon

Washington at New York Giants, Fox, noon

Seattle at Arizona, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

New York Jets at Buffalo, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Highlights

Notes

• Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa will square on Sunday after their first meeting on Week 1 went Miami's way, 17-16. Last week, Jones completed 22 of 30 pass attempts (73.3 percent) for 227 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 128.1 NFL rating during the Patriots' 50-10 win over Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention or we'd be making a much bigger deal of this matchup.

• Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has 98 career sacks since entering the NFL in 2014. He's tied with teammate Von Miller (98 sacks) and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas (98) for the fourth-most sacks by a player in his first eight seasons since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.

• With 13 tackles last week, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has notched 10-plus in five straight games and is fifth among league leaders with a career-high 155.

• Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II leads his team and is tied for the lead among rookies with 14 passed defended.

• Last week, Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper tied his career-high with his eighth touchdown reception of the season. He's the only player with five-plus receiving touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons.

• The Week 18 game that could have the biggest impact on the Super Bowl may be Tennessee at Houston. If the Titans win and secure home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, they'll get a bye. It could be huge with Derrick Henry coming off a foot injury and Julio Jones dealing with his hamstring issue.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

