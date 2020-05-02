What Kind of Season Can The Raiders Expect From Former Alabama Receiver Henry Ruggs III?

Alabama's Henry Ruggs III was the first wide receiver taken in this year's NFL draft, which automatically puts him on the short list of players to watch for Rookie of the Year honors on offense.

But noted on BamaCentral on Thursday, Ruggs has only the third-best odds of winning the award among former Crimson Tide players. Per BetOline, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed at 8/1, with Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy second at 12/1.

Ruggs, who could really help the Raiders open up the offense just by being on the field, is 18/1.

Chances are he won't top 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Sportsbooks have Ruggs' receiving total at 800.5 yards.

Frank Taddeo and Jaime Eisner give their take on whether you should bet the over or the under.

2021 NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft wrapped up, it's time to start looking at next year's talent pool.

Alabama could be looking at four-plus first-round selections for the fourth time in five years, but with Trevor Lawrence likely on top, what are the sportsbooks saying?

SI's Bill Enright is joined by fantasy & gambling analysts Frank Taddeo and Jaime Eisner to take a closer look at the odds for the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick:

Basketball

The NBA has announced that the Draft Lottery and Draft Combine will be postponed indefinitely, both of which had been scheduled to take place this month in Chicago.

The Draft Lottery had to be canceled due to the league suspending its season amid COVID-19 crisis. As of now, the 2020 NBA Draft is still scheduled to go on June 25th.

Former Alabama guard Kira Lewis is expected to be a first-round selection, while wings John Petty Jr. and Herb Jones have entered their names but can still return to the Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile, the league also sent a memo to teams advising them to not test asymptomatic players and staff for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

The memo states that, "for the time being, it is not appropriate in the current public health environment to regularly test all players and staff for the coronavirus.”

When the NBA season was suspended, some teams were criticized when they were able to arrange testing for their entire teams at a time when tests were difficult to obtain.

The memo also said the NBA is looking at league-wide testing capabilities that it hopes to implement when activities resume. This comes as the NBA continues to try to figure out a way for the season to resume.

Did you notice?

• SI's Tom Verducci wrote about four teams that could benefit from a shortened MLB season

• Von Miller was the first big name in the NFL to be infected with coronavirus, but is now virus free.

• The Seattle Seahawks had an unlikely guest at their virtual team meeting. Actor Will Ferrell crashed the meeting. Coach Pete Carroll told the team he wanted to give newcomer Greg Olsen a chance to join the group’s video chat and introduce himself. However, Ferrell revealed himself posing as Olsen. Ferrell immediately declared his love for quarterback Russell Wilson and shared a new play he created for the team –“90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst.”