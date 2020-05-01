Star Broncos linebacker Von Miller announced that he has recovered from COVID-19.

Miller tweeted that he received his test results, which came back "negative" for the virus. The six-time Pro Bowler revealed in mid-April that he had a confirmed case of the coronavirus despite practicing social distancing.

Miller, who has asthma, told Today that the virus "started with just a simple cough and it got worse." He was stunned to learn he tested positive for COVID-19 and decided to share his diagnosis to emphasize anyone can get the virus. Over the past two weeks, Broncos doctors looked after Miller while he was quarantined at his Denver home.

Miller became the second known NFL player to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Rams center Brian Allen also tested positive but is now symptom-free. Saints head coach Sean Payton also revealed in March that he had the virus and has since recovered.