Live Updates from Alabama's Second Pro Day

Live Updates from Alabama's Second ProDay

Many of the Crimson Tide's top pro prospects worked out for scouts and team officials as the 2021 NFL Draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time in as many weeks the University of Alabama football program held a pro day workout for NFL prospects before team scouts and officials Tuesday morning. 

Among those scheduled to participate in drills are quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris. 

Jones threw during last week's pro day, but one of the teams that will be watching him closely figures to be the San Francisco 49ers, who recently traded up to acquire the No. 3-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NBC.com's Peter King reported that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are attending Alabama's second Pro Day on Tuesday, during which Mac Jones is expected to throw again, over Ohio State's Justin Fields. However, our own Albert Breer in MMQB pointed out that 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, college scouting director Ethan Waugh and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello will all be at Ohio State. San Francisco.

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith are not expected to work out. 

To watch: 11 a.m. NFL Network and SEC Network

This story will be regularly updated throughout pro day

