Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Steelers' rookie running back left his name in the franchise record books with Monday night's performance.
Author:

There were many great performances around the NFL in Week 17 from former Alabama players including 227 yards and three touchdowns from Mac Jones for the Patriots or 13 tackles from CJ Mosley for the Jets, but the best may have just been saved for last with Najee Harris on Monday Night Football. 

The Steelers' rookie running back ran for a career high 188 yards and had 206 total yards from scrimmage in Pittsburgh's 26-14 win over Cleveland, earning Harris the first BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for 2022. 

(Check out everything former Crimson Tide players did in the NFL in Week 17.)

His lone touchdown on the night, a 37-yarder late in the fourth quarter, put an exclamation point on the win for the Steelers in likely the last home game for legendary Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Rothlisberger.

Read More

With the 188 rushing yards, Harris set the Steelers' franchise record for single season rushing yards by a rookie with 1,172 yards on the season with one regular season game to go. The 1,172 yards puts the first-round pick in the top four of the NFL in total rushing yards this season only behind Johnathan Taylor, Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb.

As a rookie, Harris now has the most offensive touches of any player in the NFL this season. With the win against the Browns behind the major offensive effort from Harris, the Steelers stay in contention for the playoffs with a huge matchup looming with the Ravens on Sunday. 

Najee Harris
Bama/NFL

Najee Harris is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

2 minutes ago
211204_30_SECChampionship_HC
All Things Bama

Film Review: How Georgia Used Tight End Brock Bowers Against Alabama

3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: SEC Champions 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Quivering

4 hours ago
Tennessee Titans Running Back Derrick Henry
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 4, 2022

11 hours ago
January 11, 2021, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood after CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban on CFP Expansion: "I don't see the logic in it"

17 hours ago
Brock Bowers and James Cook in the Orange Bowl
All Things Bama

Kirby Smart Gives Injury Update on TE Brock Bowers heading into Alabama Game

21 hours ago
Kirby Smart - Georgia
All Things Bama

Everything Georgia Football Said on Monday Ahead of the CFP Title Game

21 hours ago
A3AF40B5-73B9-4353-A349-DA6C3FD44E28
All Things Bama

Alabama Looking to Bring ‘Warrior’ Mentality into Next Week’s National Championship Game

22 hours ago