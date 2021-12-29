2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker Week 17: Trevon Diggs in Range for Picks Record

Former Alabama cornerback needs two interceptions to tie, three to break modern single-season record as the Cowboys vie for playoff seeding.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, asked the question everyone was thinking after Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, which turned into a 56-14 blowout.

"Why would you try him on the first play?" he said about Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who set the tone for the day with a dramatic interception. "But I hope they continue to do that.

"At that point, we've got things rolling and we never looked back."

The play, a play-action was designed to be a long attempt to Washington's leading receiver, Terry McLaurin, only quarterback Taylor Heinicke eyed him after dropping back.

Diggs, a former wide receiver converted by Nick Saban at Alabama, basically ran the route better than the player he was covering, and made the catch.

With it, he tied Everson Walls, who was on-hand at AT&T Stadium, for the most interceptions by a Cowboys player in a single season with 11.

"Yeah. I was in my feelings,” Diggs said. “I felt like, ‘Wow, they really just did that.’ So it gave me a little bit more to go out there and just put on my best.”

With two games remaining, Diggs is tied for 14th on the all-time interceptions list, topped by Night Train Lane's 14 for the Rams in 1952.

But Lester Hayes of the Raiders in 1980 has the Super Bowl-era record of 13, and only two players have had 12: Mike Reinfeldt (1979 Houston Oilers) and Emmitt Thomas (1984 Kansas City Chiefs).

Dallas faces Arizona and Philadelphia with the NFC East already secure. At 11-4, it can still secure home-field advantage, so Diggs might get plenty of chances to pick off some more.

"He loves to compete, definitely wants those challenges," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said per Cowboys SI. "I think it says a lot about the leap that he's taken in year two. He's exciting to watch. He's a special player."

One thing is for sure, Diggs has earned higher ratings in the next Madden NFL game.

"I need to be like 97 speed, 98 catching, 98 jump ball," he said. "And I need an X-Factor, too.” Route-running? “Oh, you can put me up there now. I’m probably in the 80s now.”

I Gotta Have More Cowboys

• Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted this week that Diggs was the eighth cornerback selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, at No. 51 overall, going behind Jeff Okudah (third), C.J. Henderson (ninth), A.J. Terrell (16th), Damon Arnette (19th), Noah Igbinoghene (30th), Jeff Gladney (31st) and Jaylon Johnson (50th). Of that group, three aren’t even with the teams that drafted them anymore (Henderson, Arnette, Gladney).

• Dallas is the first team in NFL history to have a player with more than 10 interceptions and a player with more than 10 sacks in the same season (Micah Parsons).

• The Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring offense (30.5 points per game) and takeaways (33). Only five NFL teams have led the league in each category since 1970: Carolina in 2015, Green Bay in 2011, Washington in 1983, Buffalo in 1975 and Dallas in 1971.

• The NFC East has seen a new division champion in 17 consecutive years, the longest streak without a repeat division winner in NFL history.

Game of the Week

Dolphins at Titans: Last week, Miami (8-7) became the first team in league history to win seven straight games and lose seven straight games during the same season. But this might be its toughest test yet, visiting Tennessee (10-5). Julio Jones is just getting back on the field and his presence last week helped A.J. Brown have a career-high 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads qualifying players in completion percentage (70.1) this season. not only is this considered a good test for both teams, but it could preview a potential playoff matchup.

NFL Schedule Week 17

(All times CT)

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore, Fox, noon

Atlanta at Buffalo, Fox, noon

New York Giants at Chicago, CBS, noon

Kansas City at Cincinnati, CBS, noon

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, Fox, noon

Jacksonville at New England, CBS, noon

Tampa Bay at New York Jets, Fox, noon

Miami at Tennessee, CBS, noon

Philadelphia at Washington, Fox, noon

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, CBS, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, Fox, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday's Game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

Headlines

(Will be updated throughout the weekend)

Notes

• Coming off a 10-catch game, Jaylen Waddle has 96 receptions this season, second-most by a rookie in NFL history. Waddle needs six catches on Sunday to break the NFL’s single-season rookie record, established by Anquan Boldin (101) in 2003.

• Mac Jones may have a small shot at revenge when the Patriots host the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jones was on the Crimson Tide when it lost to Clemson in the 2018 title game. He leads all rookies in completion percentage (67.2), passing yards (3,313), touchdown passes (18) and NFL passer rating (90.2). This week he can become the first New England rookie to have 20 or more touchdown passes.

• Raiders running back Josh Jacobs only need four yards to join Hall of Famer Marcus Allen as the only players in franchise history with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in each of their first three seasons.

• Linebacker C.J. Mosley continues to be a bright spot for the Jets. He's topped 10 tackles in a game in four straight games.

• Steelers running back Najee Harris has already set the franchise mark for most scrimmage yards by a rookie with 1,406 (984 rush, 422 rec.).

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

The Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position