NFL Draft Position Preview: Cornerbacks

Christopher Walsh

It's a pretty strong year for cornerbacks. 

Granted, there doesn't appear to be anyone who has the kind of elite, game-changing talent that he can essentially shut down the opposition's top receiver or his part of the field, but it's a deep, strong group this year. 

Besides, it's a position that's always in demand. 

Sports Illustrated NFL Draft and Fantasy writer Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from the cornerback position in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is generally considered the top player, followed Florida's CJ Henderson, but things are a little more in doubt. 

Alabama's Trevon Diggs is thought to be in the middle of the next tier of players, who could be selected at any point between the low first round and third round, depending on how things fall.

Listed as 6-1, with 32 3/4-inch arms, he's long and lean, which a lot of teams will like. A lot of teams will like his size and athleticism. 

The knocks on him are inconsistency (let's face it, Diggs didn't have a good game against LSU), and experience. He actually started his Alabama career on offense, shifted to defense and then missed a good part of the 2018 season with a fractured foot. 

Last season he was a third-team Associated Press All-American and second-team All-SEC after tallying three interceptions, eight pass breakups, 37 tackles and two fumble recoveries, returning one 100 yards for a touchdown. 

Hanson has him listed No. 22 on his final Big Board.

Diggs could be the fourth first-round cornerback during the Nick Saban era at Alabama, and figures to be the seventh to be selected in the first two rounds. 

Alabama's Drafted Cornerbacks (since 1967)

Year, Round, Pick, Overall, Player, Team, Position

2018 4 18 118 Anthony Averett, Ravens

2017 1 16 16 Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

2016 2 29 60 Cyrus Jones, Patriots

2013 1 9 9 Dee Milliner, Jets

2012 1 17 17 Dre Kirkpatrick, Bengals

2012 5 11 146 DeQuan Menzie, Chiefs

2010 1 20 20 Kareem Jackson, Texans

2010 2 18 50 Javier Arenas, Chiefs

2007 7 45 255 Ramzee Robinson, Lions

2003 6 29 202 Waine Bacon, Falcons

1999 1 26 26 Fernando Bryant, Jaguars

1998 4 25 117 Deshea Townsend, Steelers

1996 4 34 129 Brad Ford, Lions

1994 1 9 9 Antonio Langham, Browns

1991 11 18 296 Efrum Thomas, Steelers

1987 10 2 253 Chris Goode, Colts

1983 3 16 72 Jeremiah Castille, Buccaneers

1980 1 21 21 Don McNeal, Dolphins

1975 3 1 53 Mike Washington, Colts 

Note: Some Crimson Tide defensive backs are primarily listed at safety even though they might have played both positions.

