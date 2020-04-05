How Many Quarterbacks will be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

If there's one constant to the NFL draft over the years, it's that teams tend to reach for quarterbacks.

Lets' face it, if your team doesn't have someone really good at the position, chances are not only will it not make the playoffs, but the general manager will get sacked for the next person who will go all-in on another prospect at the position.

Last year, a quarterback went No. 1, with two others in the top 15.

In 2018, four went in the top 10, and one of them is already with his second team.

The year before, three were selected in the top 12.

The 2020 NFL Draft is shaping up to be very similar. On his latest Big Board, which ranks the top 100 players in the draft, Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated has four players rated as being first-round worthy.

2. Joe Burrow, LSU

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

19. Justin Herbert, Oregon

26. Jordan Love, Utah State

Meanwhile, he has Washington's Jacob Eason at No. 69, followed by Georgia's Jake Fromm at No. 82, one spot ahead of former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played his final year at Oklahoma.

However, Handon's overall rankings don't line up with with latest mock draft, nor should they because quarterback is such a make-or-break position.

He has:

• Burrow, first overall, Cincinnati Bengals

• Tagovailoa, third, Miami Dolphins after a trade.

• Hebert, sixth, Los Angeles Chargers.

He has all three going before their overall ranking, especially Hebert as the Chargers have entered the post-Philip Rivers era, and currently only have Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick under contract for 2020.

He has Love lasting to pick No. 31 and the Colts following a trade down because very few of the teams drafting near the end of the first round need a quarterback.

In the second round, he has Eason selected 49th by the Steelers, and in the third Fromm at No. 73 by the Jaguars and Hurts to the Raiders at No. 80.