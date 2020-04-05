Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

How Many Quarterbacks will be Selected in the First Round of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Walsh

If there's one constant to the NFL draft over the years, it's that teams tend to reach for quarterbacks. 

Lets' face it, if your team doesn't have someone really good at the position, chances are not only will it not make the playoffs, but the general manager will get sacked for the next person who will go all-in on another prospect at the position. 

Last year, a quarterback went No. 1, with two others in the top 15. 

In 2018, four went in the top 10, and one of them is already with his second team.

The year before, three were selected in the top 12. 

The 2020 NFL Draft is shaping up to be very similar. On his latest Big Board, which ranks the top 100 players in the draft, Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated has four players rated as being first-round worthy. 

2. Joe Burrow, LSU

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

19. Justin Herbert, Oregon

26. Jordan Love, Utah State

Meanwhile, he has Washington's Jacob Eason at No. 69, followed by Georgia's Jake Fromm at No. 82, one spot ahead of former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts, who played his final year at Oklahoma. 

However, Handon's overall rankings don't line up with with latest mock draft, nor should they because quarterback is such a make-or-break position. 

He has:

• Burrow, first overall, Cincinnati Bengals 

• Tagovailoa, third, Miami Dolphins after a trade.

• Hebert, sixth, Los Angeles Chargers.

He has all three going before their overall ranking, especially Hebert as the Chargers have entered the post-Philip Rivers era, and currently only have Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick under contract for 2020. 

He has Love lasting to pick No. 31 and the Colts following a trade down because very few of the teams drafting near the end of the first round need a quarterback. 

In the second round, he has Eason selected 49th by the Steelers, and in the third Fromm at No. 73 by the Jaguars and Hurts to the Raiders at No. 80. 

Comments

Bama/NFL

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Alabama Basketball Adds JUCO Transfer Keon Ellis

The Crimson Tide is staying hot on the recruiting trail after commitment from one of the top junior college players in the country

Tyler Martin

JUCO CB De’Jahn Warren Has A Chance to Continue His Story at Alabama

BamaCentral caught up with the nation’s No. 1 ranked JUCO cornerback to discuss his journey and interest level in Alabama

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Mike Leach's Controversial Tweet Results in Player's Departure

The weekend edition of the Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: A look a what's going on in athletics beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Hometown Hero: The Story of Hootie Ingram

Tuscaloosa native and former UA athletics director Hootie Ingram reflects on his life and where he is today

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Student's Perspective

Joey Blackwell is back, this time discussing his thoughts from his perspective as a student

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Arthur "Tarzan" White

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Which Team Will Select Jerry Jeudy in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Walsh chimes in and helps with the Sports Illustrated debate where wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Football and Basketball Targets Naming Finalists

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin